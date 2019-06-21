The Post-Credit Scenes of ‘Toy Story 4’ Are Nuggets of Pure Joy

*Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Toy Story 4*

When compared to the rest of the Toy Story franchise, it’s abundantly clear that the “fourquel” arriving this weekend is the funniest of the bunch. It’s also immediately apparent that Toy Story 4 beats back any and all claims that it is unnecessary, following the pitch-perfect conclusion provided by Toy Story 3. Why? Because it represents another development in our reconciliation with growing up and it does so in such a sweet, emotional and entertaining way that it more than justifies its existence. This is one of the best movies of the year so far, ladies and gents.

For those of you that have seen it, you know that it ends with Woody amicably parting from Bonnie and his friends to start a new life with Bo Peep at the amusement park. In one mid-credits scene, we get a brief glimpse of this new adventure as Woody, Bo, Duck and Bunny, Duke Caboom (by the way, we told you who Keanu Reeves would be playing months ago) and Giggle McDimples help other toys find their first kid. It’s like the cutest toy adoption agency you’ve ever seen. In another mid-credits scene, we catch up with Forky and his new lady friend that Bonnie made, uhh, Lady Forky. Toys deserve romance too.

SEE ALSO: A Definitive Ranking of All Four ‘Toy Story’ Movies

In the best of the post-credits scenes, Pixar has a bit of meta fun with its own brand image. By now, we’re all familiar with the iconic logo introduction that plays out before every one of the studio’s films (the one time “I love lamp” can be used genuinely).

Well, the post-credits scene sees Reeve’s Canadian daredevil Duke Caboom “crash” into Pixar’s “I,” a good laugh for those of you that have seen the film and understand his journey. Even better, the lonely Combat Carl, who can’t seem to get a high-five throughout the movie, finally gets some skin from Caboom. Everyone goes home happy.

That’s how you do it, kids.