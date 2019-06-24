Jet Set: Stay Organized With These Travel Essentials

Normally we stick with neutrals, but why not go a little extra for a summer getaway accessory? This tote is not only super roomy and can fit everything you need for a little overnight, but now it has a pocket sleeve to slip on your suitcase for effortless travel. $95, State Bags.

This set contains individual packets for cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating and brightening, all of which come in cloths and pads that are super simple and convenient for those always on the go. $38, Blue Mercury.

This Meghan Markle-approved leather case will make you the true queen of travel organization—it has pockets for credit cards, passports, IDs, pens and all your tech accessories including headphones and charges, plus a phone charger. $495, Stow.

Spritz this refreshing rosewater toner on after washing your face post-transit—it hydrates and cleans dirt from your skin, and the scent is also super relaxing. Another highlight? The brand is entirely vegan and cruelty free. $18, Fleur and Bee.

Record everything from before, during and after your trips with this chic structured notebook, which also turns into a scrapbook afterwards. $29.95, Moleskine.

There's a reason Meghan Markle loves these suede shoes so much—they're super comfy, with memory foam and shock absorbing cushioning, so your feet won't be in agony at the end of your travel day. $120, Birdies.

As much as we all love to joke about these, the truth is that the rose quartz roller really does work—it depuffs your face and gets rid of under eye bags, all of which is crucial when you've been traveling for hours on end. $45, Goop.

Traveling is pretty much a workout on its own, and these four-way stretch pants are meant to breathe, resist wrinkles and wick moisture away from the body. Plus they're just so comfy. $98, Lululemon.

The luxe brand combined two of its most-loved products into this travel kit, which includes a cleansing oil as well as a cleansing bar to wash away any impurities and leave your skin in even better condition than it was before you started your journey. $30, Erno Laszlo.

Welcome to the Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel accessories right now.











Welcome to the Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Our latest edition of the Jet Set has all our favorite travel accessories right now, from luxe organizing pieces to the best airport pants, so you’ll be all set for your next getaway this summer—or at least be able to get your wish list ready. From rose quartz rollers to rid your face of any travel-induced puffiness and a Meghan Markle-approved leather tech case, scroll through to see the products we’re loving and dreaming about right now.