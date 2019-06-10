Jet Set: Our Favorite New Travel Must-Haves to Start Summer

Let's be honest—traveling can be rather unsanitary with airports, buses and trains, so keep this TSA-approved organic, natural hand sanitizer with you. It's infused with botanicals and essential oils, so the pleasant smell is an added bonus. $4.89, Elyptol.

This blouse is actually made for travel—it's wrinkle-, pilling- and UV-resistant, and meant to be worn multiple ways to give you more outfit options. $135, ADAY.

The brand's latest ultra lightweight, durable suitcase has a TSA-approved lock, built-in ID, expandable zipper and double wheels. And right now, it's on sale. $120, Samsonite.

This nine-piece set includes hydration mist, hair oil, cleanser and a special "swimcap" cream originally made to help the Olympic swimming team prevent damage from the water. There's even an oil that will help prevent and ease ingrown hairs, so you'll be beach-ready. $90, NET-A-PORTER.

Use this dry sheet mask for a 15 minute facial that will refresh, smooth and hydrate your tired face after all that travel—or during. $22, Charlotte Tilbury.

Keep comfy and get some rest on your next redeye (or just take a little cat nap anytime) with this cheerful satin eye mask and neck pillow. $42, Nordstrom.

Up your headphone game and relax on your travels with these bright violet Beats. They're also wireless, which is very convenient while juggling everything en route. $300, T-Mobile.

Away's nylon Everywhere bag might be the most convenient travel accessory—it slides right onto the handle of the suitcase, so you won't be hauling around a giant tote. It's also water-resistant, because travel can be messy. $195, Away.

This 100 percent cashmere sweater is super versatile and easy to throw on for any trip. Plus it's cozy for notoriously fickle plane temperatures. $395, Frances Austen.

Welcome to the Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Our latest edition of the Jet Set is here to provide you with all the travel items and accessories to add to your wish list before your next getaway. From wrinkle-resistant tops and dry sheet facials to satin eye masks and Olympic-approved creams, these are all the products we’re loving and dreaming about right now.