Jet Set: Our Favorite New Travel Must-Haves to Start Summer

Welcome to the Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Lilly Pulitzer

Practical accessories don't need to be boring, so give your passport case and luggage tag a summery refresh. $48, Lilly Pulitzer.

Frances Austen Reversible V Neck Cashmere Sweater

This 100 percent cashmere sweater is super versatile and easy to throw on for any trip. Plus it's cozy for notoriously fickle plane temperatures. $395, Frances Austen.

Away Everywhere Bag

Away's nylon Everywhere bag might be the most convenient travel accessory—it slides right onto the handle of the suitcase, so you won't be hauling around a giant tote. It's also water-resistant, because travel can be messy. $195, Away.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Up your headphone game and relax on your travels with these bright violet Beats. They're also wireless, which is very convenient while juggling everything en route. $300, T-Mobile.

Ban.do Happy Place Eye Mask & Neck Pillow Travel Set

Keep comfy and get some rest on your next redeye (or just take a little cat nap anytime) with this cheerful satin eye mask and neck pillow. $42, Nordstrom.

Charlotte Tilbury Instant Magic Facial Dry Sheet Mask

Use this dry sheet mask for a 15 minute facial that will refresh, smooth and hydrate your tired face after all that travel—or during. $22, Charlotte Tilbury.

NET-A-PORTER JET-A-PORTER Beach Escape Beauty Kit

This nine-piece set includes hydration mist, hair oil, cleanser and a special "swimcap" cream originally made to help the Olympic swimming team prevent damage from the water. There's even an oil that will help prevent and ease ingrown hairs, so you'll be beach-ready. $90, NET-A-PORTER.

Samsonite Freeform 21" Spinner

The brand's latest ultra lightweight, durable suitcase has a TSA-approved lock, built-in ID, expandable zipper and double wheels. And right now, it's on sale. $120, Samsonite.

ADAY Carry On Capsule That's a Wrap Top

This blouse is actually made for travel—it's wrinkle-, pilling- and UV-resistant, and meant to be worn multiple ways to give you more outfit options. $135, ADAY.

Elyptol Antimicrobial Hand Sanitizer Spray

Let's be honest—traveling can be rather unsanitary with airports, buses and trains, so keep this TSA-approved organic, natural hand sanitizer with you. It's infused with botanicals and essential oils, so the pleasant smell is an added bonus. $4.89, Elyptol.

