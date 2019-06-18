Trump Announces Former Raytheon Lobbyist to Replace Patrick Shanahan

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan would not be moving forward with his confirmation process and announced that U.S. Army Secretary Mark Esper had been selected to fill the position.

Like Shanahan, who previously served as one of Boeing’s top executives, Esper comes from the private sector, with credentials at the military defense firm, Raytheon. For seven years, Esper served as Raytheon’s former vice president for government affairs. He has also held top positions at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Aerospace Industries Association and the Heritage Foundation.

Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter

Although Esper touts a distinguished military career as a West Point graduate and retired Army lieutenant colonel, some lawmakers have voiced skepticism toward the selection’s relationship with Raytheon.

“I want to give the secretary of defense the team he needs, but I’m not going to give him a team that I think is business as usual over the last eight years,” said the late Senator John McCain (R-Ariz.) shortly before Esper’s nomination to Army Secretary in 2017.