Observer Observer Logo

Bergdorf Goodman Just Opened an Exclusive Rolling Stones Pop-Up Shop

By
Bergdorf Goodman and the Rolling Stones are the latest unlikely collaboration—scroll through to see inside the limited edition pop-up shop.
Courtesy Convicts
All the wares are oriented around a giant installation of the iconic Rolling Stones logo.
Courtesy Convicts
Better than your average concert tee.
Courtesy Convicts
It's for the No Filter tour.
Courtesy Convicts
Advertisement
Away is offering custom hand-painted additions.
Courtesy Convicts
Edward Bess' new custom lipstick.
Courtesy Convicts
A Bird e-scooter.
Courtesy Convicts
Advertisement
Bravada created a whole collection of reasonably-priced wares.
Courtesy Convicts
A classic.
Courtesy Convicts
Your latest unique travel piece.
Courtesy Convicts
Advertisement
Much of the merchandise is unisex.
Courtesy Convicts
Ladurée sadly not pictured.
Courtesy Convicts
Chrome Hearts is bringing back some of their Rolling Stones items.
Courtesy Convicts
Advertisement
Don't forget about the Fifth Avenue windows.
Courtesy Convicts
Slideshow | List
- / 14

If you were planning on picking up a new Rolling Stones t-shirt to commemorate the legendary band’s current No Filter Tour, consider rerouting over to Bergdorf Goodman. The famed New York department store is collaborating with the Rolling Stones and Bravado (Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company) for an exclusive pop-up experience. Sarah Andelman, the co-founder of the beloved, now-defunct Colette store in Paris as well as consulting company Just an Idea, curated the multi-brand temporary shop, which features brands like Away, Chrome Hearts and Ladurée.

SEE ALSO: The Most Stylish Weekender Bags For Your Next Summer Trip

A very fitting installation. Courtesy Convicts

The pop-up is open on the third floor of Bergdorf Goodman Men’s from now through August 13, which just so happens to be when the Stones’ tour takes them to New York early next month. All the brands involved have designed exclusive products that are inspired by and honor the Rolling Stones, and the limited edition merchandise is all situated around a giant installation of the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips emblem.

Just your average hand-painted suitcase. Courtesy Convicts

Away is offering customizable hand-painted artwork on its cult-favorite carry-on rolling suitcase, if you happen to be in the neighborhood on July 27, August 8 or August 10. Bravado Collection created apparel with new versions of the infamous tongue motif, and Chrome Hearts is bringing back limited-edition Rolling Stones jewelry pieces.

Other merchandise includes Edward Bess’ Big Kiss lipstick with new Rolling Stones packaging, CASETiFY’s limited edition Rolling Stones iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands as well as Moleskin notebooks. Other brands include Artipoppe, Bird, Cactus Plant Flea Market and YETI, and don’t forget to grab a quick snack in the midst of all your shopping, as Ladurée is rolling out freshly made macarons (with the band’s signature logo) every day.

New phone case, anyone? Courtesy Convicts

Even though the Bergdorf’s pop-up is shuttering August 13, the collaboration will live on—at least, for a little bit. It’s heading to Maxfield in Los Angeles before moving down to Miami, all coinciding with the Rolling Stones’ tour dates so that you may truly elevate your concert apparel. And if you’re not able to make it into Bergdorf’s before it closes, at least stroll by so you can see the two Fifth Avenue windows dedicated to the Stones experience.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, slideshow, The Rolling Stones, Rolling Stones, Away, Colette, Bergdorf Goodman, sarah andelman

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page