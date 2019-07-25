Bergdorf Goodman Just Opened an Exclusive Rolling Stones Pop-Up Shop













If you were planning on picking up a new Rolling Stones t-shirt to commemorate the legendary band’s current No Filter Tour, consider rerouting over to Bergdorf Goodman. The famed New York department store is collaborating with the Rolling Stones and Bravado (Universal Music Group’s merchandise and brand management company) for an exclusive pop-up experience. Sarah Andelman, the co-founder of the beloved, now-defunct Colette store in Paris as well as consulting company Just an Idea, curated the multi-brand temporary shop, which features brands like Away, Chrome Hearts and Ladurée.

The pop-up is open on the third floor of Bergdorf Goodman Men’s from now through August 13, which just so happens to be when the Stones’ tour takes them to New York early next month. All the brands involved have designed exclusive products that are inspired by and honor the Rolling Stones, and the limited edition merchandise is all situated around a giant installation of the band’s iconic tongue-and-lips emblem.

Away is offering customizable hand-painted artwork on its cult-favorite carry-on rolling suitcase, if you happen to be in the neighborhood on July 27, August 8 or August 10. Bravado Collection created apparel with new versions of the infamous tongue motif, and Chrome Hearts is bringing back limited-edition Rolling Stones jewelry pieces.

Other merchandise includes Edward Bess’ Big Kiss lipstick with new Rolling Stones packaging, CASETiFY’s limited edition Rolling Stones iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands as well as Moleskin notebooks. Other brands include Artipoppe, Bird, Cactus Plant Flea Market and YETI, and don’t forget to grab a quick snack in the midst of all your shopping, as Ladurée is rolling out freshly made macarons (with the band’s signature logo) every day.

Even though the Bergdorf’s pop-up is shuttering August 13, the collaboration will live on—at least, for a little bit. It’s heading to Maxfield in Los Angeles before moving down to Miami, all coinciding with the Rolling Stones’ tour dates so that you may truly elevate your concert apparel. And if you’re not able to make it into Bergdorf’s before it closes, at least stroll by so you can see the two Fifth Avenue windows dedicated to the Stones experience.