The Most Stylish Weekender Bags For Your Next Summer Trip

There's still time for the perfect quick summer getaway. Scroll through to see our favorite weekender bags to get you ready for your next trip.
Neely & Chloe No. 21 The Weekender Pebble

This canvas and leather weekender is perfect for a beachy getaway, with enough room for a short overnight or a four-day trip. $328, Neely & Chloe.

Longchamp Le Pliage Cuir Travel Bag L

If you're only going away for a few nights—or you're just an amazing packer—look no further than this pale blue leather bag. It's roomy enough to fit all the necessities, and it's cute enough to wear as a (very large) handbag. $875, Longchamp.

Victorinox Lexicon Weekender

This super roomy bag has a ton of interior and exterior organization pockets, and it's part of the brand's Swiss Bag Tracking Program, so if it happens to go to a different destination, you can easily get it back—for free. $230, Victorinox.

Away Great Point Collection Weekender

Cult favorite travel brand Away already won an audience when it launched the Weekender bag in April, and now they have a new Great Point collection inspired by coastal summers. We can't think of a better suitcase for your next New England getaway than this striped piece. $245, Away.

Lilly Pulitzer Vacay Weekender

A Lilly print is definitely a more unexpected and aptly seasonal choice. $158, Lilly Pulitzer.

Samsonite Weekend Duffel

We love that this weekender is so easy to use just as a bigger bag during the day. It has special padded straps, plus you can wear it as a crossbody. It's also water-resistant, with lots of organization pockets. $290, Samsonite.

Paravel Weekender

This cotton canvas bag is already adorable enough on its own, leather straps and all, but if you really want to elevate your weekend look, add a personal monogram on the front. $295, Paravel.

Pottery Barn x Emily & Meritt Palms Rope Duffle

A tropical canvas bag covered in banana leaves isn't your everyday luggage, but that's why we like it so much. $59.50, Pottery Barn Teen.

Solgaard Weekender Duffel Bag

This bag is super practical, without any unnecessary additions. It's also sustainable, and the inside is made of recycled plastic. You'll feel good about this purchase: with every item sold, the brand pulls five pounds of plastic from the ocean. $95, Solgaard.

Cuyana Classic Weekender Bag

This dreamy tan and grey canvas weekender is practical, sturdy and also a stylish addition to your travel outfit. $185, Cuyana.

Miansai Duval Duffle

Keep it classic with this black leather bag. $550, Miansai.

