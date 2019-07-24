The Most Stylish Weekender Bags For Your Next Summer Trip

This bag is super practical, without any unnecessary additions. It's also sustainable, and the inside is made of recycled plastic. You'll feel good about this purchase: with every item sold, the brand pulls five pounds of plastic from the ocean. $95, Solgaard.

A tropical canvas bag covered in banana leaves isn't your everyday luggage, but that's why we like it so much. $59.50, Pottery Barn Teen.

This cotton canvas bag is already adorable enough on its own, leather straps and all, but if you really want to elevate your weekend look, add a personal monogram on the front. $295, Paravel.

We love that this weekender is so easy to use just as a bigger bag during the day. It has special padded straps, plus you can wear it as a crossbody. It's also water-resistant, with lots of organization pockets. $290, Samsonite.

Cult favorite travel brand Away already won an audience when it launched the Weekender bag in April, and now they have a new Great Point collection inspired by coastal summers. We can't think of a better suitcase for your next New England getaway than this striped piece. $245, Away.

This super roomy bag has a ton of interior and exterior organization pockets, and it's part of the brand's Swiss Bag Tracking Program, so if it happens to go to a different destination, you can easily get it back—for free. $230, Victorinox.

If you're only going away for a few nights—or you're just an amazing packer—look no further than this pale blue leather bag. It's roomy enough to fit all the necessities, and it's cute enough to wear as a (very large) handbag. $875, Longchamp.

There’s still time for plenty of weekend getaways this summer, which means you’ll need the perfect bag for your next adventure. Finding the right carry-all for just a few short days of travel isn’t always easy, but luckily we’ve figured that out for you—we’ve rounded up the best weekender bags for your next brief getaway. Scroll through to see our favorite picks.