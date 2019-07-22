Diane Keaton’s Charming Former Laguna Beach Home Is Now for Sale

The house is just a block away from the beach.

It has an open floorplan on the first level.

Diane Keaton's former Laguna Beach home is for sale. Scroll through to see inside.















Aside from trying out pretty much every aspect of the entertainment industry, Diane Keaton is also a rather successful home flipper. The actress has been buying, restoring and selling houses for years now, and one of her former residences is now back on the market.

Keaton purchased the Laguna Beach property in 2001, and after a quick refresh, promptly sold it in 2003 for $2.1 million. Now, it’s once again up for grabs, with a $4.29 million price tag attached.

The 3,400-square-foot California home is just a block away from the beach, says the listing shared by Compass brokers Mike Johnson and Nick Hooper. There’s no pool, but there is a brick courtyard with a little raised fountain-pond.

There are white beamed ceilings and French doors throughout the five-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom house.

The living room features a fireplace framed in white brick and built-in shelving. The eat-in kitchen was recently redone, with white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a large, marble-topped center breakfast island. It’s adjacent to a another dining area.

The master suite has a private balcony with a lounge chair set-up, plus a white marble bathroom with a separate tub and shower.

There’s also a one-bedroom, one-bathroom carriage house suite with its own “snack kitchen” and living area. Outside, there are front and rear decks with sitting and lounging areas.

This isn’t the only Keaton-adjacent property that’s recently popped up on the market. Over on the East Coast, the Academy Award-winner’s first New York apartment, a co-op at the San Remo on the Upper West Side, was listed for sale back in March last year. Alas, it hasn’t found a buyer just yet, and is still available for a hefty $14.5 million.