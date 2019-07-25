Ellen DeGeneres Already Discounted Her Historic Santa Barbara Estate by $1 Million

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are keeping busy with their favorite hobby this summer. The constant home flippers are always buying and selling pricey real estate, but they’ve actually decided to lower their expectations a tad in Santa Barbara. The couple originally listed their 10.06-acre California spread for sale back in May, sticking on an $8.95 million tag, and now they’ve already lowered the equestrian property by exactly $1 million.

DeGeneres and de Rossi paid $6.7 million for the 1,959-square-foot house in a secret off-market deal less than a year ago, reports Variety, but perhaps they were always planning on just using this one as an investment property. Or, maybe they just get bored quickly.

SEE ALSO: Harry Styles Is Taking a Loss on His Hollywood Hills Home

The main residence is a three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom “deconstructed farmhouse,” originally built in 1917, per the listing held by Compass broker Suzanne Perkins.

The main floor has an open layout, with wide plank oak floors throughout. The kitchen is outfitted with black granite countertops, grey cabinetry, stone slabs and stainless steel appliances. There’s a living and dining area with a painted stone fireplace surrounded by a metal mantle, as well as a newly built solarium.

The master suite features vaulted ceilings, custom lighting, a fireplace and French doors that lead out to a private covered veranda, as well as a bathroom with a freestanding tub and separate glass-enclosed shower.

There’s also a century-old barn on the property, as well as a pool, spa, various terraces and, of course, pastures, because don’t forget this is an equestrian estate.

This particular home is located between Montecito and Carpinteria, two locales DeGeneres and de Rossi are quite familiar with. They appear to be packing it up in Carpinteria, though, as they listed their beach home in the enclave for $24 million earlier this summer—it’s now in contract.