Emma Stone Scored the Exact Asking Price for Her Beverly Hills Home

It didn’t take long for Emma Stone to find a buyer for her Beverly Hills home. The actress listed the 3,852-square-foot cottage for $3.899 million in March, and as the L.A. Times just reported, she managed to secure the precise asking price in just one month.

She sold the home rather quickly, so we’re assuming she already managed to find another Los Angeles residence, though we’re not sure what the Oscar-winner decided upon.

Stone purchased the four-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom Los Angeles abode for $2.48 million in 2012, and she recently completed an extensive (and very stylish and charming) renovation on the place.

A red front door leads into the home, and there’s a double height living area with a fireplace encased in the white brick wall, as well as an adjacent dining area.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with SubZero, Wolf and Miele stainless steel appliances, with black countertops, blue accents throughout and a center island with a television built in.

The master suite has direct access to the backyard, as well as a marble fireplace and a bathroom with a soaking tub and separate shower. There’s an additional “bonus room” with a wet bar and a spa shower, notes the listing held by Compass broker Stacy White.

There are hardwood floors throughout the home, with floral printed wallpaper and pops of color. Outside, the heated pool is framed in the same grey stone as the backyard patio.

Stone definitely made the home her own, but she’s not the first celebrity to reside in this Beverly Hills Post Office house—it was once owned by late British actor Dudley Moore.