Jet Set: Chic Summer Essentials to Elevate Your Next Trip

Toothpaste isn't the most glamorous toiletry to pack, but these minis from the Italian brand manage to make it cute. $15, Marvis.

We already loved this 1950s-style look, and now the latest drop from Krewe includes a new nylon lens, perfect for your summer adventures. $255, Krewe.

This dry oil is a lifesaver when traveling—it just barely qualifies for TSA requirements, but we're glad it does, because the citrus-tinged essential oils are the perfect way to moisturize, especially when you don't want to lug around lotion. $48, Malavara.

The perfumer's famous citrusy scent is almost like being on the Italian isle itself, and now you can take it with you on all your journeys with this perfectly sized atomizer. $108, Carthusia.

Think again if you're under the impression these are just any old leggings. IFG Fit's latest offering helps with spine and hip support based on posture performance recovery science, supporting correct pelvic and hip alignment. Plus, they assist your core—as someone who spends a good chunk of time in an airplane seat can attest to, these are a serious game changer. $108, IFG Fit.

This new treatment from Skinbetter is ideal for summer—it helps balance moisture and hydration, and also gets rid of dryness, all in a TSA-approved size. $135, Skinbetter Science.

Your favorite classic activewear designer branched into beauty recently, including this travel-sized dry shampoo, which will definitely be appreciated by anyone with a super active trip coming up. $18, Lululemon.

Putting on an eye mask on the plane is just necessary sometimes, so luckily Soho Home made a very cute one that you'll have zero shame pulling out of your bag. $25, Soho Home.

This limited edition collection includes three travel-size perfumes, with fragrances inspired by Deauville, Venice and Biarritz—three cities adored by Coco Chanel. It comes with the perfect little pouch to put the glass bottle in, depending on which you decide to bring along on your next adventure. $240, Chanel.

The latest limited-edition drop from Away is fully inspired by New England summers, so make sure you get your hands on their classic larger carry-on in this exclusive two-tone colorway. $245, Away.

Welcome to the Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel accessories right now.











Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Now that we’re in the midst of the hottest days of summer, we’re spending every minute planning our next getaway somewhere cooler—or at least beachside. The latest edition of Jet Set is all about the chic new essentials you’ll want for your upcoming trip, from seasonal new luggage to the ultimate sunglasses. From Away’s latest limited edition colorways and Chanel’s perfect voyager perfumes, to soothing dry oil and hip-supporting leggings, these are the travel products we love and recommend right now.