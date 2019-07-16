Kylie Jenner Celebrated Her Skincare Launch With the Most Over-the-Top Turks & Caicos Trip

The Kardashian-Jenner family is always over-the-top, but Kylie Jenner might have reached a whole new level with her current trip to Turks & Caicos. The 21-year-old beauty connoisseur is getting ready for the summer collection launch of her maybe-controversial Kylie Skin, and she decided to celebrate by taking a girls’ getaway to the Caribbean locale, with whole lot of Kylie Skin-branded merch.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul brought along pals including Sofia Richie (who’s currently dating Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick) and Stassie Karanikolaou, and started out the vacation with a very low-key private jet emblazoned with the Kylie Skin logo, because being understated is not in the Kardashian-Jenner vocabulary. The plane’s interiors were also very pink and very Kylie Skin, from the satin pillows and eye masks to the bedding, plus plenty of Kylie-branded items like pink sweatsuits, water bottles and, of course, make up sets, all of which have the Kylie Skin logo. Don’t forget the #KylieSkinSummerTrip hashtag.

The self-promotion didn’t end there, and as Teen Vogue points out, this all seems like peak #sponcon, and not just for Kylie—she gave Disick a little boost too, as all the girls were gifted bathing suits and other pieces from his Talentless brand upon their arrival at their enormous Turks & Caicos villa. In a definitely totally coincidental turn of events, Talentless just launched a “Turks & Caicos” pink-and-white collection.

Truly every detail in the villa was adorned in Kylie Skin logos, from the cocktail stirrers and the welcome mats to the coconut drinks and burger boxes.

Obviously, many a photoshoot ensued, including one with Kylie opting to don only a hat, as well as a few with her daughter, Stormi, making an appearance in coordinating swimwear and apparel.

Aside from engaging with the many Instagram opps, beach time, a boat moment and all around living their best selves, the group also made sure to support the actual Kylie Skin products they were there to celebrate—FYI, the launch includes Coconut Body Lotion, Coconut Body Scrub and SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has jetted off to Turks & Caicos, as the lip kit billionaire is actually quite the fan of the Caribbean isle. She previously headed there to celebrate Stormi’s birthday earlier this year, and back in 2017, she went with both Travis Scott and their daughter to the island of Providenciales, where they stayed at the Amanyara resort.