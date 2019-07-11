Michelle Obama’s $22.9 Million Hollywood Hills Rental Has a Shark Aquarium and Wellness Center

















It’s been a busy few months for Michelle Obama. She started out at the end of June with a relaxing, über luxurious trip to Provence, where she and Barack Obama spent a family vacation with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, at a fancy villa in Avignon. The former first family then headed to Lake Como, where they went on the ultimate double date getaway with George and Amal Clooney, and now they’re back stateside.

The Obamas currently maintain a home in the Kalorama neighborhood in D.C., but the erstwhile first lady is still jetting around the country. Earlier this week, she was with Gayle King at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, and then she headed to Los Angeles. She reportedly was attending meetings related to her and Barack Obama’s production company, Higher Ground Productions, as they signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in the spring. She also headed to Bryan Lourd and Bruce Bozzi’s home to chat about the Obama Foundation and non-profit work, according to Deadline.

And she lived her best life while there, as she rented a glitzy new-construction mansion for her short trip on the West Coast, which was first reported by TMZ. She stayed in a palatial seven-bedroom, 12-bathroom abode in Hollywood Hills, which is currently on the market for a hefty $22.9 million.

It’s not clear if Obama’s husband or children joined her for her stay, but she definitely had more than enough room for any pals to come hang out at the 12,800-square-foot abode.

The modern house features imported materials, gas fireplaces and custom automated walls of glass throughout, which slide up for an indoor-outdoor living layout. The most unique aspect is definitely the “first ever open air shark aquarium,” with a living wall canopy. Interesting.

The open kitchen is equipped with white countertops and a center island, and is adjacent to a temperature-regulated walk-in wine room. There’s also an entertainment area with a tequila and vodka freezer, per the listing Compass broker Tomer Fridman shares with Westside Estate Agency broker Kurt Rappaport.

The master suite has its own gas fireplace, with a living area, walk-in closets and even its own kitchenette. There’s also a large private terrace as well as a bathroom with double vanities, a separate tub and walk-in, step-up rainfall shower.

The home also includes a full movie theater, a humidor room and a very well-equipped true wellness center, complete with a resistance pool (a true necessity), plunge pool, dry sauna, gym and massage room.

Outside, there’s a zero edge pool and spa with multiple entertaining and lounging spaces.

According to TMZ, Michelle Obama is rumored to be checking out the area for a potential permanent home. Now that Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter, Sasha, has graduated from her high school in D.C., the family could be looking at other options, especially with that Netflix deal. If they do make the move to the West Coast (or at least pick up a residence in the city), we wonder how the bedroom situation will work out—Michelle Obama previously explained that Sasha got the best room at the Kalorama home, as it’s a two-room suite and “all decked out.” The former commander in the chief didn’t fare quite as well, and is in need of some new closet space—perhaps he’ll finally get that in Los Angeles.