NJ Politics Digest: Baroni Wins Release Pending Supreme Court Bridgegate Appeal

Bill Baroni, one of former Gov. Chris Christie’s two associates convicted for their part in the Bridgegate scandal, has been released from prison following word that the U.S. Supreme Court will consider the case.

Baroni had chosen to start serving his 18-month sentence in April, but asked for the release once the high court agreed to hear co-defendant Bridget Kelly’s appeal of her conviction and 13-month sentence.

As the Record reports, a federal appeals court has upheld five of the seven charges the pair were convicted on, stemming from the petty political payback scheme that tied up traffic on the George Washington Bridge and spelled the end of former Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential ambitions.

As The Record reports, the court will be reviewing whether federal prosecutors rightfully used criminal fraud laws to prosecute the political scheme, which inconvenienced thousands.

Christie, who was never charged in the scheme and denied knowing about it, has said that Kelly, his former chief of staff, and Baroni, a former official with the Port Authority, should not have been prosecuted.

Quote of the Day: “Congratulations to legislators in New Jersey for not passing taxes that would have driven large numbers of high-end taxpayers out of the state. Many were planning to leave, and will now be staying. New York and others should start changing their thought process on taxes, fast!” — President Donald Trump.

Authorities released convicted “Bridgegate” defendant Bill Baroni from federal prison Monday afternoon pending his co-defendant’s appeal before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Popular Tax Incentives Expire, but Murphy’s Proposals Don’t Make Budget

New tax incentives are just one of the items on Gov. Phil Murphy’s wish list that he did not get as part of the budget negotiations—or lack thereof—this year, just as two major programs expired Sunday.

NJ Is Still No.1 in Foreclosures

New Jersey’s foreclosure rate dropped more than 12 percent from April to May, and is down more than 42 percent compared to the same time last year, but the Garden State still hosts the worst rate in the country, according to May 2019 data.

Phil Murphy Fires Back at Donald Trump After President’s Criticism of Millionaires’ Tax

Gov. Phil Murphy fired back at President Donald Trump after the president criticized the now-failed millionaires tax proposition Monday morning on Twitter.

Murphy OKs $3.1M for Immigrants Facing Deportation

The budget Gov. Phil Murphy signed this weekend includes $3.1 million for immigrants fighting deportation—a boost of more than $1 million from the last budget.

Progressives See Loss on Millionaires’ Tax as Part of Bigger War Murphy Is Waging

When Gov. Phil Murphy signed the state budget on Sunday without his coveted millionaires’ tax, it was clearly a political loss for the Democratic governor and many in his progressive base.

Ex-Bergen County Exec’s Settlement Is ‘Wake-Up Call’ to Trolls of Public Figures, Lawyers Say

Sunday’s public apology by ex-Bergen County Executive Dennis McNerney, who admitted using dozens of pseudonyms to write false comments online about a political rival, is a warning to anyone who thinks the anonymity of the internet gives them a license to lie about public figures, legal experts say.

Lakewood Public Schools Close, Private Busing Body Expires

Public school summer programs were canceled Monday after the Lakewood school board held an emergency meeting to void the budget it approved last week.

NRCC Poll: Malinowski in Close Re-Election Race, Remains Largely Unknown

The National Republican Congressional Committee has a poll that shows freshman Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Rocky Hill) in a statistical dead heat with an unnamed Republican challenger, presumably Tom Kean, Jr.

Thirty-Six Protesters Arrested at Elizabeth ICE Detention Center, Charged With Blocking Street

Police arrested 36 Jewish protesters outside the Elizabeth immigration detention facility who are now facing charges of obstruction of public passage.

Brookdale Won’t Lose Accreditation After Last Year’s Warning

Brookdale Community College earned re-accreditation after being put on warning status last summer.

Edgewater Mayor Remains in Lead After Recount of Primary Results

Edgewater Mayor Michael McPartland won an extra vote during Monday’s recount of his June primary battle against fellow Democrat Jin Han Kim, making McPartland the winner by 23 votes.

Paterson Mayor Wants Majority of NJ Tax Credits to Go to Great Falls Projects

Mayor Andre Sayegh’s plans for revitalizing Paterson with the use of $130 million in state tax credits drew sharp criticism on Monday from his adversaries on the City Council.

