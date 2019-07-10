NJ Politics Digest: Fight Brewing Over Counties’ Refusal to Obey AG’s Policies

State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is warning sheriffs in two New Jersey counties to stop cooperating with federal immigration officials and obey his directives on dealing with undocumented immigrants.

Grewal wants sheriffs in Monmouth and Cape May Counties to stop helping federal officials enforce immigration law and instead comply with his “Immigrant Trust Directive,” which NJ.com reports “seeks to limit police cooperation with ICE to criminal matters, rather than civil immigration proceedings.”

Grewal opposes the sheriffs helping federal authorities capture and deport undocumented people, according to the report. He argues that his prohibitions against enforcing federal law are necessary to ensure that undocumented immigrants feel safe enough to cooperate with authorities when it comes to reporting and prosecuting crimes.

While Grewal admits that his directive is a “sensitive issue,” NJ.com reports that he also contends residents and officials cannot instruct law enforcement officials to ignore his interpretation of the law and his directives.

Grewal is also trying to prevent Sussex County voters from weighing in on whether or not officials there should ignore state directives and instead enforce federal law. Such a vote would be a embarrassing to Gov. Phil Murphy, who appointed Grewal to his political post, and a rebuke to the governor’s progressive agenda. Grewal claims that such a ballot question would run afoul of state law.

Since assuming office, Murphy and Grewal have filed numerous lawsuits challenging Trump Administration policies on everything from immigration to the environment.

Quote of the Day: “No one was coming to Camden. And I know. We’ve tried, from Florio to Christie. No one was coming to the city. And that’s what it took,” — Camden County Freeholder Jeffrey Nash on the state awarding tax incentives to companies to settle in Camden.

USWNT: What About Murphy’s Sky Blue Team?

The celebration continued this week after the United States Women’s National Team made a triumphant return from the FIFA World Cup in France. The narrative has now pivoted to what all the penalty kicks and patriotism had really been all about: justice.

Malinowski Raises $568K for Second Quarter, Has $1M Banked

Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-Rocky Hill, raised $568,000 during the second quarter of 2019 and has $1,020,000 cash-on-hand—a strong showing for a freshman congressman in the highly competitive 7th district.

Opinion: NJ’s Health Benefits Liability Increased to $90B. Why, and Now What?

The state’s total health benefit liability rivals its $99.6 billion unfunded pension liability. What’s behind this $54 billion increase? Is it a harbinger of future problems?

IG Report: Holtec Funneled $50,000 to Federal Employee in Bid to Win Contract

Holtec International, the energy company that in 2014 was awarded $260 million in tax breaks by New Jersey officials to invest in Camden, allegedly funneled tens of thousands of dollars to a manager at a federal agency in an effort to secure a government contract in the early 2000s, according to an inspector general’s report cited in a hearing Tuesday.

Cory Booker Would Make the New York Giants the New Jersey Giants If He Was Elected President

Presidential candidate Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) joked that, were he to become the commander-in-chief, he’d purposely change the name of the New York Giants to the New Jersey Giants.

This Sketchy Practice Allegedly Cost NJ Workers Millions Last Year, and Murphy Wants to See It Stopped

More than 12,000 New Jersey workers were cheated out of more than $450 million in wages and benefits last year because their employers labeled them as independent contractors instead of employees or paid them off the books, according to a new report released by Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

Tax Breaks Divide: Camden on Trial? Or Fiscal Crime Scene?

Members of the public finally got to chime in officially Tuesday before a gubernatorial task force investigating New Jersey’s corporate tax incentives.

New Law Could Give Injured NJ Transit Workers Legal Recourse

A legal strategy used by NJ Transit in dozens of pending court cases involving employee injuries—and reinforced by a U.S. Court of Appeals decision in January—may now be toothless thanks to legislation signed into law last month.

Lakewood Schools Want Voters to Hand Over Another $2.5M in Taxes

The Lakewood School District plans to ask voters to approve a $2.5 million tax increase on the November ballot to help offset the recent sharp cutback in state aid that has already sparked a lawsuit and briefly closed the district.

