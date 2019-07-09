NJ Politics Digest: Judges Allegedly Mishandled Teen Rape Cases

Lawmakers and advocates around New Jersey are calling for the removal of two family court judges who allegedly mishandled sexual assault cases involving minors.

Gov. Phil Murphy isn’t yet among them. As NJ101.5 reports, while Murphy said he was “extremely troubled” by how the judges handled the cases, he said he wants a “posthaste” investigation “by the appropriate judicial watchdog committee that exists.”

Senate President Steve Sweeney and a variety of other lawmakers have said the judges should be removed.

This latest scandal involves two cases heard by two different judges. In one case, Family Court Judge James Troiano ruled a 16-year-old boy shouldn’t be tried in adult court for raping a girl during a house party, videotaping it, and posting the video with the caption, “When your first time having sex is rape,” according to the NJ101.5 report.

Troiano noted that the alleged attacker was an Eagle Scout and had good grades from an excellent school. Troiano allegedly told prosecutors they should have told the victim that pressing the rape charges would ruin the boy’s life, according to the report. An appellate panel overturned the judge’s decision.

In the second case, Middlesex County Judge Marcia Silva refused to allow an adult trial for a 16-year-old accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Silva ruled that “beyond losing her virginity, the state did not claim that the victim suffered any further injuries, either physical, mental or emotional,” according to the NJ101.5 report. That case was also overturned on appeal.

In his statement on the situation, Sweeney didn’t mince words about his desire to see the judge’s removed, saying they have “shown an egregious absence of clear judgment, and if they are allowed to maintain their positions it will undermine public faith in the very institution of justice they serve.”

Murphy: ‘There’s No Bias’ in Picking $235M in Spending to Freeze

Gov. Phil Murphy says he feels very confident in the process that identified $235 million in spending currently frozen in the 2020 state budget and that the items haven’t been impounded for political purposes.

NJ101.5 Read more

How Far Left Has New Jersey Gone? Many of Us Are ‘Lefty Light,’ Pollster Says.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s exasperation with the Democratic legislature reached a peak last week when he admonished its leaders to begin working with rather than against him.

NJ.com Read more

The Governor’s Task Force So Far Has Spent Millions as It Continues to Look Into the Waste of Billions in Tax Incentives

Legal bills for the task force digging into the state’s troubled Economic Development Authority have topped $3.14 million, according to the first six months of invoices submitted by the law firms serving as counsel for the ongoing investigation launched earlier this year by Gov. Phil Murphy.

NJ.com Read more

Praise for Governor’s Measure to Aid Immigrant Refugees

Advocates applauded Gov. Phil Murphy’s order to create an Office of New Americans and resume oversight of refugee resettlement. It will aid refugees arriving in New Jersey, often families fleeing war zones, who need housing, clothes, food and guidance on navigating a strange new culture. Sikandar Khan’s agency—Global Emergency Response & Assistance—helps 50 families living in Passaic County and says they’re struggling.

NJTV News Read more

Sweeney Wants Troiano, Silva Gone

Senate President Steve Sweeney has joined the list of legislators calling for the removal of Superior Court Judges James Troiano and Marcia Silva, the centers of a political firestorm after they making controversial statements and rulings in two unrelated sexual assault cases.

New Jersey Globe Read more

New Jersey’s 9/11 First Responders Will Get Stronger Protections Under New Laws

New Jersey’s first responders to the Sept. 11 attacks gained new protections Monday after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a pair of bills into law.

The Record Read more

It’s Business, Too: Fight to Get Driver’s Licenses for Undocumented Immigrants Is Gaining Union Support

New Jersey could be soon traveling down the same road as a dozen other states if it passes legislation that paves the way for undocumented immigrants to get driver’s licenses.

ROI-NJ Read more

Are Undocumented Immigrants in Pa., NJ at Risk in ICE Facial Recognition Searches of Driver’s License Photos?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials have used facial recognition software to search tens of millions of driver’s license photos in multiple states, according to newly disclosed documents.

Inquirer Read more

More Electric Vehicles Coming to NJ. Is It Enough?

A group of 127 cities in 38 states has agreed to the purchase of more than 2,100 electric vehicles — including at least 7 New Jersey towns and the Port Authority.

NJ101.5 Read more

Study: NJ Industrial Property Vacancy Rate Hits Record Low

The vacancy rate for industrial properties came in at an all-time low of 3.3 percent during the second quarter, according to a report on commercial real estate activity during the period issued July 8 by Cushman & Wakefield.

NJBiz Read more

Lake Hopatcong’s Toxic Algae Bloom Renews Fight Over Stormwater Law Derided as ‘Rain Tax’

The severity of toxic algae blooms like the one affecting popular Lake Hopatcong could be minimized if more New Jersey towns impose fees on property owners to pay for upgrades that reduce runoff into lakes and rivers, environmentalists say.

The Record Read more

Veteran GOP Senator Singer Wants Off the EDA Legislative Task Force

State Senator Robert Singer (R-30), veteran lawmaker from Ocean County, wants to be removed from the select legislative committee formed by Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-3) to examine the state Economic Development Authority (EDA).

InsiderNJ Read more

Three NJ Shore Towns Could Be Forced to Get Beach Dunes, Views Be Damned

After Superstorm Sandy whacked New Jersey, most shore towns had to build or rebuild protective sand dunes. But three areas got a pass.

NJ101.5 Read more

‘Unqualified’ Jersey Shore Fire Chiefs Resign After 4 Big Blazes

Three Sea Isle City fire officials have stepped down in the wake of a state-led investigation which found the trio unqualified to hold their leadership positions, according to a state spokesperson.

NJ.com Read more