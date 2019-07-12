NJ Politics Digest: Looking to Retire? New Jersey’s Not Your Best Bet, Report Says

There was a time that New Jersey was a haven for retirees, with 65-and-older communities sprouting up and quickly filling with residents.

But, as ROI-NJ reports, a new national ranking indicates those days are over, with the Garden State rated as the ninth-worst state for retirees in the nation.

It comes as little surprise to learn that the Bankrate.com report gives the state dismally low rankings for affordability, ranking it 48th among the 50 states. That category was heavily rated in the ranking, so while New Jersey ranked fifth for crime, 16th for culture and 22nd for weather, it still placed at the bottom of the pack, bracketed by California (43rd) and South Carolina (41st).

Maryland, with an affordability rating of 47th, ranked as the worst state to retire in, while Nebraska, with an affordability rating of 14th, was pegged as the most desirable retirement location.

Michigan was rated as the most affordable state to retire in, while New York was rated as least affordable state in the nation, and the 49th best place to retire.

Quote of the Day: “#NJTransit makes me want to cry every single day,” — A commuter Thursday after another night of delays for trains leaving Penn Station.

Cory Booker’s Brother Opened a School So Bad It Got Shut Down. NJ Just Gave Him a $150K Education Job

A thousand miles from Newark, in a tiny old school building tucked behind a Christian church, Cary Booker delivered the bad news.

Is NJ Transit the Worst Ever? Ask Commuters Traveling This Evening Out of NYC.

Blame it on the rain, or the lack of engineers, or signal problems? Or maybe the shots that were NOT fired at Penn Station in New York. Or maybe it’s a combination of all of these factors.

Watson Coleman: Let’s Launch Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who has opposed President Donald Trump more often than anyone else among New Jersey’s Washington representatives, called for her colleagues to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Former Murphy Staffer in High-Profile Rape Case Remains Unexpectedly Silent in Response to Accuser’s Lawsuit

Albert J. Alvarez, the former Gov. Phil Murphy administration staffer forced to resign amid rape allegations that surfaced in the midst of the governor’s election campaign, is facing a default judgment over his failure to respond to a lawsuit by his accuser.

For the First Times Since the 1980s, NJ Hires a State Dental Director

New Jersey has been one of just a half-dozen states without a full-time dental director—and hasn’t had one in over 30 years, instead relying most recently on a nurse practitioner who oversaw an education program for school children.

Ocean County Prepares to Sue NJ Over Immigration Rules

The Ocean County Board of Freeholders is considering suing the Murphy administration in federal court over immigration law enforcement policies that critics say turned New Jersey into a ‘sanctuary state.’

LD10 Lawmakers Applaud Suit Over Immigration Directive

Legislators in the 10th district applauded an upcoming suit to be filed by the Ocean County Freeholder Board that seeks to overturn a directive limiting cooperation between the state’s law enforcement agencies and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Norcross Says Democrats’ Soft Stance on Immigration Has Hurt Party

In an interview two years ago, Democratic power broker George Norcross III, considered the most powerful non-elected official in New Jersey, argued the Democratic Party ‘has not been attractive to certain elements of the working class’ in America because it has been too soft on immigration.

Seven-Year-Old Boy Killed, Woman Badly Hurt After Being Hit by Unlicensed Driver

A 7-year-old boy was killed and a woman seriously injured after both were hit by a pickup truck driven by an unlicensed driver on Wednesday night in Egg Harbor City, authorities said.

Judge Judy of the Jersey Shore: Beach Case Lawyers Fail to Impress

A high-stakes trial about beach access at the Jersey Shore has stalled after the judge in the case made clear, in often colorful terms, that she was less than impressed with arguments made by both sides.

Assembly Speaker Calls for Ouster of Controversial Judges

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says he hopes Superior Court Judges Marcia Silva (Middlesex) and James Troiano (Monmouth) will either resign or be immediately removed.

Settlement Reached in Cyber Breach That Exposed Data of 40K Residents in NJ

New Jersey and 29 other states reached a settlement with a health insurer to resolve claims the company’s “inadequate security measures” left its computer network open to a data breach that exposed personal and health information for over 10 million people nationwide, officials said Thursday.

Lakewood School Budget and Ballot Measure Could Raise Average Tax Bill by $270

The Lakewood Board of Education on Wednesday approved a $238 million budget that includes a controversial $36 million state loan that district officials have been opposing because they want a $30 million state grant that had been promised, then taken away.

NJ Not Alone in Switch to State-Based Health Insurance Exchange

When Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation two weeks ago giving New Jersey full control over its individual health insurance market, he made the Garden State the first to reclaim this role since the system’s author, President Barack Obama, left office.

Candidate Booker Reports for Jury Duty in City He Once Led

Some Essex County residents got a surprise when they reported for jury duty in Newark.

AG Names New Union County Prosecutor Following Shakeup at Elizabeth Police Department

State authorities have tapped an assistant U.S. attorney and former assistant prosecutor to lead the Union County Prosecutor’s Office following a series of shakeups in county law enforcement.

NJ Corrections Officer Exposed by Racism Report Apologizes

In his first interview since an investigative report revealed a history of racist Facebook posts, a New Jersey corrections officer has apologized for posting anti-Muslim content on his personal page.

Hoboken City Council Approves Citywide Special Improvement District

The City Council Wednesday night approved the formation of a citywide special improvement district, but not before some debate ensued over the effectiveness of the entity in revitalizing local business as well as its impact on residential landlords.

