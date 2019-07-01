NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Signs Budget After Face-Saving Vetoes

Gov. Phil Murphy on Sunday signed the New Jersey state budget and announced he’d be line-item vetoing $48.5 million, or just 1.25 percent, of the $38.7 billion spending plan the Democratic legislature sent to him, ending a months-long drama in Trenton that saw the governor unable to gain traction for new taxes to fund his progressive agenda.

Murphy also “impounded,” or froze, $235 million more in spending until revenues to projected to pay for the measures are assured, according to a report by NJ.com.

It’s unclear if the legislature will attempt to override the governor’s vetoes, which include cutting $5 million budgeted to enable Cooper University Hospital to improve access to care for poor communities and $38 million that could have been used to study school district consolidation. Consolidation—and the reduction of duplicate services it would enable—is considered one way to help reduce property taxes in the state, which has among the highest tax burdens in the nation.

Both vetoes were seen as Murphy attempting to pay back his political enemies who had boxed him into a corner in the budget fight. South Jersey Democratic political boss George Norcross, seen as one of Murphy’s arch foes, is chairman of Cooper University Health Care. Senate President Steve Sweeney, a Democrat like Murphy who blocked the governor’s call for a millionaires’ tax, has been pushing a plan to put the state on a more sustainable fiscal path that includes reducing public employee benefits and consolidation of services. Murphy, who is closely allied with the state’s public workers’ unions, has refused to consider such reforms. Sweeney said the budget was balanced without the millionaires’ tax and warned that raising the rate on the state’s highest earners would just force them to choose another state as their primary residence—leaving New Jersey without their tax revenue.

The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce praised Sweeney and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin for resisting the millionaires’ tax, and said it was happy state leaders passed a budget without having to resort to shutting down state government, according to NJ101.5.

But the New Jersey Business & Industry Association said the budget is an 11 percent increase from last year, and that the state can’t afford to continue to increase spending at such a rate while not addressing pressing fiscal problems, such as the hundreds of billions that will be needed to fund public employee pensions.

Quote of the Day: “I’m pretty happy that the governor recognized that we gave him a very sound, fair budget. That’s what he said today. He said in the past he’s gotten 95 percent of what he asked for in the budget. We think the budget we gave him is sound, healthy, fair [and] deals with a lot of issues of importance,” — Senate President Steve Sweeney.

How Will Supreme Court Shocker Affect Christie, Kelly, Baroni and Others Tied to Bridgegate Saga?

It seemed like the Bridgegate saga was winding down. Nearly six years after the local lanes to the George Washington Bridge were mysteriously shut down, those tied to the case seemed to be moving on.

NJ.com

Cory Booker Says ‘Kamala Harris Doesn’t Have Shit to Prove’ After Donald Trump Jr. Shares Racist Birtherism Tweet

Cory Booker sent the message loud and clear. “Kamala Harris doesn’t have shit to prove,” the U.S. senator from New Jersey tweeted on Saturday evening.

NJ.com

Moran: Murphy, Like Trump, Won’t Reach Past His Base

Think of everything before last week as Phase One of the Phil Murphy Era. It will be remembered as the good part, if only in comparison to Phase Two, in which Murphy is destined to play the role of a squeaky little gerbil, a plaything for a legislature that is firmly in control, with hard feelings against the governor and plenty of votes to override him at will.

NJ.com

Budget Fight: Murphy Goes Out Not With a Bang but With a Whimper

Gov. Phil Murphy went into June saying he wouldn’t sign a budget that lacked his proposed hike in the millionaires’ tax. On Sunday he’s scheduled to sign such a budget.

NJ.com

Josh Gottheimer Push for Border Funding Bill Angers NJ Liberals

Rep. Josh Gottheimer’s support of an emergency border funding bill loathed by immigrant advocates has reopened the divisions between the Democratic congressman and his district’s liberal activists.

The Record

Jim Walden Went After the Mob as a Federal Prosecutor. Now He’s Investigating NJ Tax Breaks.

As a Temple University law student, Jim Walden loved the bankruptcy code so much that he mapped it out on 30 pieces of paper he taped together, so he could understand each part.

Inquirer

Golden: In Battle With Norcross, Murphy Has Seized the Moral High Ground

In his 19 months as governor, Phil Murphy has suffered some notable failures: legalization of recreational marijuana, tax increases on incomes in excess of $1 million, disclosure of donors to so-called “dark money” organizations, free tuition at county colleges, among others.

NJSpotlight

NJ Transit Chief Says Rail, Bus System Can Be ‘Best in the Country’

Kevin Corbett, executive director of NJ Transit, told the Somerset County Employers Legislative Committee (ELC) on Friday that the embattled agency is “turning around.”

Daily Record

Rent a Dog? Lease a Cat? It Could Be Illegal Soon in NJ

New Jersey is one step away from making it illegal to lease most dogs and cats. Both houses of the state legislature overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill that would ban pet stores and breeders in the Garden State from engaging in the practice. Animals trained as police K-9 and guide dogs would be exempted.

NJ.com

Menendez Calls for Preservation of Trump-Putin Talk Records

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez on Friday sent letters to President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo requesting that they maintain all records related to Trump’s talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

New Jersey Globe

NJ’s Small Businesses Won $2.1B in Federal Contracts in FY18, SBA Reports

New Jersey small businesses received $2.1 billion in federal contracts during fiscal 2018, according to the Small Business Administration, part of $120.8 billion awarded nationwide.

ROI-NJ