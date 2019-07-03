NJ Politics Digest: With Legalization Stalled, Will Murphy Embrace Decriminalization?

It appears likely that efforts to legalize the recreational use of marijuana won’t go anywhere until voters are asked to decide the matter in a statewide referendum in 2020. So, is Gov. Phil Murphy moving toward embracing decriminalization of pot use as interim measure until a referendum passes?

As NJ.com reports, Murphy seemed to indicate he’d consider such a move when asked during a press conference prior to his signing the law that expanded the state’s medical marijuana program.

Decriminalizing pot would stop most arrests for marijuana, but would leave the business in the hands of people who are breaking the law—something Murphy has indicated he isn’t willing to do. Legislators in favor of legalization and taxing marijuana sales worry that decriminalization would reduce public support for such measures.

With Democratic leaders unable to muster the votes to approve legalization, Senate President Steve Sweeney said he would place a referendum question on the ballot in November 2020. That is an election with expected high turnout because it’s also a presidential election. The worry is that holding the referendum this year would result in only opponents being motivated to go to the polls—bad news for legalization efforts and likely the Democratic legislators that support them.

With such an extended timeline, Murphy seemed to indicate he’d at least be willing to consider decriminalization, saying, “at a certain point, we have to look at all options,” according to the NJ.com report. “I’m not gonna say hell no to anything right now.”

Quote of the Day: “Our clients are good people. They were long-standing and hardworking employees of the SDA who went to work every day and did a good job. They deserved better than to be fired simply because the new CEO and her political party wanted to find jobs for their own political supporters,” — Attorney Daniel Sweetser, who filed suit on behalf of five former employees of the Schools Development Authority who claim they were fired so they could be replaced by politically connected people.

Former Schools Development Authority Workers File Lawsuit Against Murphy Administration

Five former employees of the Schools Development Authority filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Murphy administration claiming they were illegally fired to make room for people with political connections, the latest legal complication stemming from the brief reign of former CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco.

NJ Has No Biz Tax Incentive Program for the First Time Since 1996

For the first time in more than 23 years, New Jersey doesn’t have a business tax incentive program designed to encourage companies to move or retain jobs in the state.

Fiscal 2021 Budget Could Be a Bear if Murphy, Sweeney Stick to Their Guns

While Gov. Phil Murphy figured out a way to balance the latest state budget by making last-minute spending cuts and putting some appropriations in reserve, that task will only get harder next year as costs continue to rise amid an increasingly uncertain revenue outlook.

NJ Congressman Was Strong Defender of Firm Now Facing Questions Over $260M in Tax Breaks

When New Jersey Rep. Donald W. Norcross appeared at a 2015 groundbreaking for a company building its new international headquarters on Camden’s waterfront, he called it the “perfect partner” to help the poverty-stricken city return to its midcentury prosperity.

Why Did the Supreme Court Take on Bridgegate?

The chances seemed almost nil the U.S. Supreme Court would take the case.

Rape of 12-Year-Old Not ‘Especially Heinous or Cruel,’ NJ Judge Ruled. Higher Court Blasted It, and Another Ruling.

In two unrelated cases involving 16-year-old boys accused of sexually assaulting juveniles, New Jersey family court judges rejected efforts to try them as adults.

Legal Challenge to NJ’s Contentious New Dark Money Law

New Jersey’s two-week-old law requiring dark-money groups to report their large funders is facing a legal challenge even before lawmakers begin to move a bill that would substantially limit the type of disclosure covered.

Democrats Sue to Get Trump’s Tax Returns. NJ’s Pascrell Says President ‘Has Sneered at Our Laws.’

It’s now up to the courts to decide whether President Donald Trump has to release his income tax returns.

Trump Says ICE Raids Will Start After July 4th. More Protests Planned, Including One in NJ

Immigration rights groups are gearing up for mass protests nationwide as President Donald Trump warns mass raids targeting undocumented immigrants will begin “sometime after July Fourth.”

Lakewood Schools Get Loan From State to Keep Operating

The state is coming to the rescue of this township’s public school district, to the tune of $36 million.

Atlantic City Democrats Oppose Change in Government, Oust Vice Chairman

The city Democratic Committee has come out against a proposal to alter the form of local government and replaced a ranking member because of his support for the change.

Concerns Raised About New Owners of Wanaque Nursing Home Where 11 Children Died

A Democratic state senator is urging New Jersey to prevent new owners from taking over the Wanaque nursing home where 11 children died last fall.

Rutgers Pays $375K to Settle Suit Claiming Top Doctor Propositioned, Sexually Harassed Residents

Rutgers University paid $375,000 to settle a lawsuit filed claiming that one of its top doctors sexually harassed two female residents he was interested in dating, according to a copy of the settlement.

College Just Got Cheaper Now That These 2 County Schools Merged

Two of South Jersey’s community colleges have officially combined as one school with the goal of providing an affordable education in the region.

