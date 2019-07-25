Prince Harry and Meghan Are Still Inviting Select Guests Into Their Frogmore Cottage Fortress

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no regrets about giving up London life in favor of their new home at Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the move to Frogmore Cottage earlier this year, shortly before they welcomed their son, Archie, and left behind their previous Kensington Palace lodgings.

The Sussexes went all out with the renovations at Frogmore Cottage, spending millions creating their dream home. And a big chunk of that included turning the home into a “fortress,” as royal expert Katie Nicholl recently explained, which is very much to their liking—especially the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan is apparently loving being in the “countryside,” according to Us Weekly, and finds it “less claustrophobic” than when they resided at Nottingham Cottage in London. Nicholl told ITV that privacy is one of the couple’s favorite aspects of Frogmore Cottage, and is a “key factor.” It’s also partly why they’ve opted not to have full-time live-in help. Hopefully, that drone ban stays in place.

Even though Prince Harry and Meghan are really feeling this whole fortress thing, they have allowed a select few to join them at Frogmore Cottage for dinner parties and other fêtes, including George and Amal Clooney, Jessica Mulroney, Prince William and Kate Middleton and plenty of other royals. Maybe now that Queen Elizabeth is in town for a few days, she’ll pop by for a visit during the summer holiday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also welcomed Dr. Jane Goodall into Frogmore Cottage last month, and Meghan apparently was truly delighted to see one of her childhood idols. Goodall and Prince Harry recently hosted a charity event together, and Goodall disclosed that she’d already been to the Sussex family’s Windsor home and met Archie, and that Meghan said, “I’ve hero worshipped you all my life,” per royal reporter Emily Andrews.

There is one famous pal who still hasn’t made their way to Frogmore Cottage—Priyanka Chopra previously informed everyone that despite reports to the contrary, she and Nick Jonas had not yet stopped by Windsor to see Meghan and baby Archie. Perhaps they’ll made their way back across the pond sometime this summer, especially since Chopra and Jonas now want to buy a place in London.