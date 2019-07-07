Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Already Planning Their Return to Los Angeles

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be heading stateside sooner than we thought. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already have a rather busy travel calendar for the next several months, as they prepare to go on their official royal tour in South Africa this fall, which will be their first as a family of three. The Sussexes are also planning on making their way to Scotland to see Queen Elizabeth at Balmoral in August, where they will be celebrating Meghan’s birthday—it’ll be Archie’s first time at the Queen’s favorite castle.

But it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might visit California after their royal tour in Africa. Prince Harry and Meghan are planning a trip to Los Angeles before the year comes to an end, reports Us Weekly, for a mix of both work and leisure. The outlet claims that the Sussexes will spend most of their time there in an official capacity, completing royal duties, but also will have family time as well, in order to visit Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, who resides in L.A.

There have been rumors about the Sussexes embarking on a North American royal tour of Canada and the United States for quite a while, though plans were reportedly put on hold after Meghan’s pregnancy was announced. With their official South Africa tour coming up, it had appeared that they were sticking to their plan of delaying the North America visit until next year.

It seems unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan would undertake not one, but two, intense tours in such a short time span, especially with Archie so young, but you never know. Perhaps this will be more of a short visit as opposed to a full royal tour—we hope they bring Archie along on the California journey, especially so he can embrace his mom’s avocado-loving homeland.

Maybe they’ll use this time to go house hunting, as the two have reportedly been thinking of buying a second home in Los Angeles since Archie was born. Don’t worry about the Sussexes leaving the U.K., though—it would be more of a getaway, and they’ll still be spending most of their time at the very plushly renovated Frogmore Cottage.