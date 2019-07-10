Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Backyard Now Includes a Meadow of Wildflowers

The latest addition to Kensington Palace is very on brand for Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge has often spoken about her love of the outdoors and all the benefits of spending time in nature, especially for children and their physical and mental health, and she’s been involved with quite a few garden projects in the last few months.

So we imagine she’s thrilled about the newly renovated gardens right outside her home, as Kensington Palace recently unveiled a brand new wildflower meadow, complete with poppies, daisies, ragged robin and other native flowers. It’s already better than their $19,000 privacy hedges.

The project has been in the works since last September, according to Kensington Palace’s Instagram announcement (the royals are very tech savvy these days), and it wasn’t as easy as just throwing a sunflower seeds in the ground. Apparently, wildflowers are difficult to grow (the Historic Royal Palaces garden manager wrote a blog post about it), and the process included cutting down long grass, removing all previous flora and finally starting with new seed in early April. As the KP Instagram shows, there’s now a picture-perfect meadow filled with wildflowers, which we assume Prince William and Kate will be visiting very soon.

It’s perfect timing, as Prince George and Princess Charlotte are now on summer break, so the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can bring them to play around in the new meadow along with Prince Louis.

The royals sure do love their gardens, especially Kate Middleton—she even co-designed one with the Royal Horticultural Society for the Chelsea Flower Show, which she showed off to Prince William and their children with a full photo shoot. And let’s not forget about Prince Harry and Meghan, who planted their very own vegetable garden at Frogmore Cottage. Perhaps they’ll bring Archie over to Kensington Palace to check out the new meadow—they can get in some cousin bonding time before the Cambridges and Sussexes each go off on their royal tours.