Selena Gomez Threw the Best Bachelorette Trip to Punta Mita

Selena Gomez just might be the best maid of honor ever. The singer’s cousin, Priscilla DeLeon, is getting married later this year, and instead of just handing out a few “bridesmaid” t-shirts, Gomez took the whole bridal party on a luxurious trip to Mexico.

Gomez, DeLeon and a whole group of pals went to the Four Seasons Punta Mita, a 177-room resort right on the ocean.

There are also 50 private villas and a private residence, so perhaps the group decided to rent out one of the more exclusive homes for the whole crew.

They chose the perfect hotel for the ultimate bachelorette girls’ getaway, as the five-star resort has everything needed right on the property, including four restaurants, three lounges, two pools and a 55-foot yacht that guests can rent out for private days on the water, just to name a few. There’s also the Apuane Spa, with treatments like a honey and vanilla body scrub, lavender infused facials and exclusive holistic therapies, like a chakra balancing ritual.

Gomez and her friends spent lots of time on the beach, according to E!, and as the Instagrams revealed, they rented private poolside cabanas at the Tamai pool, which are fitted with wood furnishings, daybeds and chaises, where they ordered lunch right to their lounge chairs.

They also went to the beach, went paddle-boarding and partook in a true photoshoot moment in the water, complete with Instagram tags of her pal Theresa Mingus’ swimwear line, Krahs—Gomez has actually designed and modeled for the brand before.

Gomez, DeLeon, Mingus and the group embarked on a few of the excursions the Four Seasons offers, and one day rented ATVs on a ride through the jungle and mountains. They also went on a day trip to Sayulita, a nearby village, and browsed local produce and apparel.

Gomez is becoming quite the bachelorette party planning expert—earlier this year, she took a group of friends to Cabo to celebrate her friend Courtney Barry’s impending big day.