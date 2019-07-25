Thanks to Robots, Square Is Offering Merchants Low-Cost Product Photos

Square’s latest product is a business solution for its merchant-heavy customers.

This week the San Francisco-based company introduced Photo Studio, a service that offers business owners affordable professional photography. For $9.95, customers can get their products shot from different angles, professionally retouched and “optimized for online selling”—all done by robots.

Sellers can send in the product they’d like shot and have it “robotically photographed in under 14 days,” according to the company. Thanks to automation, the low cost could be a game changer for business owners, who Square says typically pay up to 10 times more for similar product photography. Additionally, sellers can request a 360-degree spinning image to help show off all of a product’s sides on web listings.

David Rusenko, Square’s general manager of e-commerce, said in the announcement that the new service was built due to the proven benefits of great e-commerce photography. “Without being able to physically touch a product, photography is an essential component to selling online, whether on your online store or on other channels like Amazon, Etsy and Instagram.”

Photo Studio is also available for non-Square users, so anyone seeking high-resolution product images can use it.

Since launching with its signature credit card reader, Square Inc. has added several sales and payments products aimed at merchants to its array of services. These include subscription payroll and marketing tools, as well as an online store builder, among others. The company also currently offers Square Capital, an online business loan platform for business customers looking to expand.

“We’re excited to continue offering new services, like Square Photo Studio, that provide sellers with access to the tools they need to make a sale, regardless of what channel they’re selling on,” a Square spokesperson told Observer. “Access to better tools means more sales for our sellers—when they win, so do we.”