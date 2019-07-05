The Best Summer Candle Scents for a Fresh and Airy Home

The Canadian brand's new Discovery Collection is inspired by the Indian healing system Ayurveda. This scent is bergamot, lavender and musk, and is intended to bring feelings of self-peace and stillness into your space. $39, Vancouver Candle Co.

This pure essential oil candle is made of plant-based wax and free of any artificial fragrance, and will burn an aroma of ginger, blood orange and lemongrass throughout your home. $62, Milk + Honey.

Even if you can't make it to the Amalfi Coast this summer, at least you can scent your home with a gardenia, orange blossom, jasmine, magnolia, tuberose and lily scent reminiscent of Positano. $115, Cire Trudon.















Now that summer is here and the temperature is skyrocketing, you might think it’s time to put away the candles. But just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean you should stow the votives—instead, just find the right scent for your home this season. From Gwyneth Paltrow-approved orchard aromas to pretty coconut perfumes, these are the best candles to light in your home this summer.