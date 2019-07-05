Observer Observer Logo

The Best Summer Candle Scents for a Fresh and Airy Home

By
It's time to light up new summer scents. Scroll through to see our favorite candle fragrances this season.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Diptyque Lys

The French perfumer's latest votive is a true bouquet of lilies. $65, Diptyque.

Courtesy Diptyque

Cire Trudon Positano

Even if you can't make it to the Amalfi Coast this summer, at least you can scent your home with a gardenia, orange blossom, jasmine, magnolia, tuberose and lily scent reminiscent of Positano. $115, Cire Trudon.

Courtesy Cire Trudon

Nest Fragrances Hibiscus Dragonfruit

This mandarin and orange aroma is accented with mango, pink hibiscus and dragonfruit for a truly tropical scent in a perfectly printed vessel. $50, Sephora.

Courtesy Nest Fragrances
Advertisement

Apotheke Sea Salt Grapefruit

A hand-poured candle with a summery fragrance of sea salt, black pepper, grapefruit and tarragon. $38, Apotheke.

Courtesy Apotheke

Urban Apothecary London Coconut Grove

We love anything coconut, and this particular votive also has hints of bergamot, lime and mandarin with coriander and mint. $49, Cie Luxe.

Courtesy Urban Apothecary

Carrière Frères Mirabelle

This lovely plum scent is perfect for warm months, and it's from a candle company dating back to the 19th century. $50, Carrière Frères.

Courtesy Carrière Frères
Advertisement

Skylar Isle

It's always vacation with this citrus and sandalwood scent, inspired by a day at the beach. $38, Skylar.

Courtesy Skylar

Lafco Terracotta

This votive is a mix of geranium gardens, lemon, grapefruit, jasmine and, of course, terracotta. $65, Lafco.

Courtesy Lafco

Milk + Honey N°35

This pure essential oil candle is made of plant-based wax and free of any artificial fragrance, and will burn an aroma of ginger, blood orange and lemongrass throughout your home. $62, Milk + Honey.

Courtesy Milk + Honey
Advertisement

Goop Edition 04 Orchard

A Gwyneth-approved scent of apricot, hay, sandalwood and orris root means your home is basically a Goop summer haven. $72, Goop.

Courtesy Goop

The White Company Summer

Grapefruit, jasmine and orange flower will flow through your home with this aptly titled candle. $26, The White Company.

Courtesy The White Company

Rituals Karma

The lotus and white tea scent will create a truly sunny atmosphere at home. $25, Rituals.

Courtesy Rituals
Advertisement

Draper James Triple Wick Orange Blossom Candle

Clementine, petit grain, citrus zest, water lily and, of course, orange blossom come together for a Reese Witherspoon-approved scent. $60, Draper James.

Courtesy Draper James

L'Objet Rose Noire Candle

L'Objet's new porcelain-covered candle offers an aroma of rose, berry, white pepper, tea and moss. $85, L'Objet.

Courtesy L'Objet

Lilly Pulitzer Thyme

The thyme scent is nice on its own, but it's the colorful Lilly print that really makes this candle. $24, Lilly Pulitzer.

Courtesy Lilly Pulitzer
Advertisement

Vancouver Candle Co. Silentum

The Canadian brand's new Discovery Collection is inspired by the Indian healing system Ayurveda. This scent is bergamot, lavender and musk, and is intended to bring feelings of self-peace and stillness into your space. $39, Vancouver Candle Co.

Courtesy Vancouver Candle Co.
Slideshow | List
- / 17

Now that summer is here and the temperature is skyrocketing, you might think it’s time to put away the candles. But just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean you should stow the votives—instead, just find the right scent for your home this season. From Gwyneth Paltrow-approved orchard aromas to pretty coconut perfumes, these are the best candles to light in your home this summer.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Home Design, slideshow, Goop, Lilly Pulitzer, diptyque, Home Decor, diptyque Paris, fragrances

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page