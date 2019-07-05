The Best Summer Candle Scents for a Fresh and Airy Home

Diptyque Lys
The French perfumer's latest votive is a true bouquet of lilies. $65, Diptyque.
Cire Trudon Positano
Even if you can't make it to the Amalfi Coast this summer, at least you can scent your home with a gardenia, orange blossom, jasmine, magnolia, tuberose and lily scent reminiscent of Positano. $115, Cire Trudon.
Nest Fragrances Hibiscus Dragonfruit
This mandarin and orange aroma is accented with mango, pink hibiscus and dragonfruit for a truly tropical scent in a perfectly printed vessel. $50, Sephora.
Apotheke Sea Salt Grapefruit
A hand-poured candle with a summery fragrance of sea salt, black pepper, grapefruit and tarragon. $38, Apotheke.
Urban Apothecary London Coconut Grove
We love anything coconut, and this particular votive also has hints of bergamot, lime and mandarin with coriander and mint. $49, Cie Luxe.
Carrière Frères Mirabelle
This lovely plum scent is perfect for warm months, and it's from a candle company dating back to the 19th century. $50, Carrière Frères.
Skylar Isle
It's always vacation with this citrus and sandalwood scent, inspired by a day at the beach. $38, Skylar.
Lafco Terracotta
This votive is a mix of geranium gardens, lemon, grapefruit, jasmine and, of course, terracotta. $65, Lafco.
Milk + Honey N°35
This pure essential oil candle is made of plant-based wax and free of any artificial fragrance, and will burn an aroma of ginger, blood orange and lemongrass throughout your home. $62, Milk + Honey.
Goop Edition 04 Orchard
A Gwyneth-approved scent of apricot, hay, sandalwood and orris root means your home is basically a Goop summer haven. $72, Goop.
The White Company Summer
Grapefruit, jasmine and orange flower will flow through your home with this aptly titled candle. $26, The White Company.
Rituals Karma
The lotus and white tea scent will create a truly sunny atmosphere at home. $25, Rituals.
Draper James Triple Wick Orange Blossom Candle
Clementine, petit grain, citrus zest, water lily and, of course, orange blossom come together for a Reese Witherspoon-approved scent. $60, Draper James.
L'Objet Rose Noire Candle
L'Objet's new porcelain-covered candle offers an aroma of rose, berry, white pepper, tea and moss. $85, L'Objet.
Lilly Pulitzer Thyme
The thyme scent is nice on its own, but it's the colorful Lilly print that really makes this candle. $24, Lilly Pulitzer.
Vancouver Candle Co. Silentum
The Canadian brand's new Discovery Collection is inspired by the Indian healing system Ayurveda. This scent is bergamot, lavender and musk, and is intended to bring feelings of self-peace and stillness into your space. $39, Vancouver Candle Co.
Now that summer is here and the temperature is skyrocketing, you might think it’s time to put away the candles. But just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean you should stow the votives—instead, just find the right scent for your home this season. From Gwyneth Paltrow-approved orchard aromas to pretty coconut perfumes, these are the best candles to light in your home this summer.