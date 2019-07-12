Who’s Who of Tech Spotted at Sun Valley’s ‘Billionaire Summer Camp’

The most prestigious Silicon Valley meet-up is upon us.

The annual Allen & Co. conference in Sun Valley, Idaho is taking place this week, attracting some of the tech industry’s biggest heavyweights. The so-called “billionaire summer camp” serves as a meet-up for leaders from across the tech, finance and media worlds.

Known as the site of major business deals since its inauguration in 1983, Sun Valley is where industry tycoons seemingly mix business with pleasure. It famously served as the location for the AOL-Time Warner merger back in 2000, among other handshake agreements. And this year is no different. Amid the tech industry’s current major antitrust turmoil and the glut of upcoming streaming services being launched by many attendees, the 2019 roster doesn’t disappoint.

This summer, the conference’s attendees include everyone from Apple CEO Tim Cook to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. Even CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Colorado governor and 2020 presidential candidate John Hickenlooper has have been spotted at the secluded mountainous retreat. Let’s take a peek at some of Big Tech’s heavyweights who’ve been spotted in Sun Valley this week.

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Eddy Cue, senior vice president of internet software and services at Apple, are seen attending the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Facebook’s chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg, fresh off her European tour, arrives for the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Shortly after Uber went public, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was spotted taking a scenic bike ride at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley retreat in Idaho this week.

Evan Spiegel, Snapchat founder and chief executive officer of Snap Inc., attends the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek was spotted grabbing coffee on the grounds with Bill Koenigsberg, president and chief executive officer at Horizon Media.

Female billionaire founder Anne Wojcicki, the chief executive officer of genetics testing startup 23andMe, was seen arriving at the annual Allen & Co. Sun Valley Conference on July 9 in Valley, Idaho.

Alex Karp, chief executive officer of Palantir Technologies, talks with president of PayPal Dan Schulman, as they arrive at the annual Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 9.