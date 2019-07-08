Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: Our Favorite Travel Must-Haves for Your July Getaway

By
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Smythson Panama Zip Currency Case

If you're planning a multi-country trip this summer, there's a new currency case you'll want to look into—there are four different pockets to keep you organized no matter where you are, plus a spot for your passport. $330, Smythson.

Courtesy Smythson

Rianna and Nina Carnaval Evening Kimono Coat

Okay, this is definitely an investment piece, but this chic silk jacket is such a good travel wardrobe addition that we can't help but covet it—plus, it's easy to pack. $1,410, Rianna and Nina.

Courtesy Rianna and Nina

Bare Republic Mineral SPF 50 Sport Sunscreen Stick

We can't stress the importance of SPF enough, and this super inexpensive sunscreen stick is made for those always on the go—plus it smells like coconut vanilla. $9.99, Bare Republic.

Courtesy Bare Republic
Onia Raquel One Piece

A cute bathing suit is a must for your summer travels, even if it's just for a one-day beach excursion. This yellow polka dot (cue song) swimsuit is the perfect piece, especially since you won't have to tear apart your suitcase looking for separates. $195, Onia.

Courtesy Onia Swim

Opus Mind Organizer Pouch

We're always looking for cute ways to stay organized while on the go, and this limited edition pouch has pockets and storage for your phone, tablet, business cards and more. Plus, 30 percent of the proceeds go to She's The First, which supports gender equality through education access. $65, Opus Mind.

Courtesy Opus Mind

Drunk Elephant Virgin Marula Luxury Facial Oil

The clean beauty brand's facial oil is exactly what it sounds like—just put a few drops on your face, neck, hands (honestly, anywhere, including your cuticles). It's moisturizing, wrinkle reducing and gives you a little glow, which is always good for dull travel skin. $40, Drunk Elephant.

Courtesy Drunk Elephant
DeMellier London Miami Tote

Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice are both fans of this British brand. The navy Miami bag is a chic and easy everyday travel tote, with enough room for all your essentials without weighing you down. $480, DeMellier London.

Courtesy DeMellier London

Onzie Luna Scuba Mesh Leggings

We love a good airport outfit, especially when leggings and anything with moons and stars are involved. $76, Onzie.

Courtesy Onia

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist

This skin mist truly works—it gives a natural glow without layering on pounds of foundation, and it comes in a perfect travel size to give you a little glow-up even before you get to the beach. $20, Tatcha.

Courtesy Tatcha
Carve Designs Seashell Crossbody

Structured bags aren't always the easiest to pack, but this one's on the smaller side—you can also use the interior as storage for any spare toiletries in your bag. $82, Carve Designs.

Courtesy Carve Designs
Welcome to the Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

To start off July’s first edition of the Jet Set, we found all the summery travel essentials to pack for your next warm-weather escape. From a leather currency case and facial oil to a polka-dot swimsuit and a Pippa Middleton-approved tote, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.

