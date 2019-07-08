Jet Set: Our Favorite Travel Must-Haves for Your July Getaway

Structured bags aren't always the easiest to pack, but this one's on the smaller side—you can also use the interior as storage for any spare toiletries in your bag. $82, Carve Designs.

This skin mist truly works—it gives a natural glow without layering on pounds of foundation, and it comes in a perfect travel size to give you a little glow-up even before you get to the beach. $20, Tatcha.

We love a good airport outfit, especially when leggings and anything with moons and stars are involved. $76, Onzie.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Beatrice are both fans of this British brand. The navy Miami bag is a chic and easy everyday travel tote, with enough room for all your essentials without weighing you down. $480, DeMellier London.

The clean beauty brand's facial oil is exactly what it sounds like—just put a few drops on your face, neck, hands (honestly, anywhere, including your cuticles). It's moisturizing, wrinkle reducing and gives you a little glow, which is always good for dull travel skin. $40, Drunk Elephant.

We're always looking for cute ways to stay organized while on the go, and this limited edition pouch has pockets and storage for your phone, tablet, business cards and more. Plus, 30 percent of the proceeds go to She's The First, which supports gender equality through education access. $65, Opus Mind.

A cute bathing suit is a must for your summer travels, even if it's just for a one-day beach excursion. This yellow polka dot (cue song) swimsuit is the perfect piece, especially since you won't have to tear apart your suitcase looking for separates. $195, Onia.

We can't stress the importance of SPF enough, and this super inexpensive sunscreen stick is made for those always on the go—plus it smells like coconut vanilla. $9.99, Bare Republic.

Okay, this is definitely an investment piece, but this chic silk jacket is such a good travel wardrobe addition that we can't help but covet it—plus, it's easy to pack. $1,410, Rianna and Nina.

If you're planning a multi-country trip this summer, there's a new currency case you'll want to look into—there are four different pockets to keep you organized no matter where you are, plus a spot for your passport. $330, Smythson.

Welcome to the Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

To start off July’s first edition of the Jet Set, we found all the summery travel essentials to pack for your next warm-weather escape. From a leather currency case and facial oil to a polka-dot swimsuit and a Pippa Middleton-approved tote, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.