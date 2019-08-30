Emirates’ Labor Day Fare Sale Has Arrived, So Start Booking Your Next Getaway

If you didn’t manage to fit in a summer getaway, don’t worry—there’s still time to book a vacation after Labor Day. And for those of you that have been waiting around, checking to see if there just so happens to be some kind of airline sale to help you book that ticket, you’re in luck. Emirates Airlines just announced its exclusive Labor Day sale fares.

Emirates is having a sale on flights from every single one of its 12 hubs in the United States (New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Chicago, D.C., Orlando and Miami) to more than 70 locales around the world. Roundtrip Economy fares start at $469 (that’s for the flight to Milan), with other options like $804 to Dubai, $839 to Bangkok and $799 in you’re in the mood for a South African getaway to Cape Town. Economy Class fares are valid for flights booked between September 3, 2019, through May 31, 2019.

But if you’re looking to splurge on your flight experience (you have waited all this time), then definitely take a peek at the Business Class fare sale—the Emirates Business cabin is truly a peak luxury moment that might just be almost as good a time as whatever vacation you have planned.

Business fares begin at $3,293 to Milan, and then start at a heftier $4,490 for Cape Town. Yes, it’s very, very pricey, but just think about that exclusive on-plane bar and the chauffeured car that will take you to and from the airport. Also, those seats! Anyway, the special Business sale is eligible for flights between September 27, 2019 to June 30, 2019.

The sale technically ends at 11:59 pm EST on Labor Day (that’s Monday, September 2, if you somehow haven’t been been thinking about this three-day weekend since Memorial Day came to an end), but if you’re only planning on booking online (as most of us are), then you get until Tuesday, September 3. And when there’s a $917 round trip flight from Newark to Athens for October, it’s time to start planning.