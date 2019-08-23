‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Showrunner Wants Sean Spicer Off ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’

There’s been consistent blowback to ABC’s decision to feature former White House press secretary Sean Spicer on the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars since it was announced earlier this week. Now, that backlash is coming from within the Disney family.

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 showrunner Krista Vernoff, who oversees two of ABC’s 10 most-popular series, took to Twitter to appeal directly to the network and Disney CEO Bob Iger.

“I deeply abhor this decision by the company I work for and truly love,” Vernoff tweeted Thursday night. “This man lied daily, to our faces, and made a mockery of our country. This is not cause for celebration or celebrity. It’s not too late to change this plan. Please @DancingABC @abc @RobertIger.”

Spicer’s casting inspired the Twitter hashtag #boycotDWTS and elicited similar responses from Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron and actor Bradley Whitford.

In response, Spicer told Mediaite, “I’m very comfortable with who I am… This is an opportunity to have some fun, I’m in this because I enjoy it.”

He also told The Hollywood Reporter:

I hope it will be a politics-free zone. My hope is that at the end of the season, Tom looks back on this and realizes what a great example it was of being able to bring people of really diverse backgrounds together to have fun with each other, engage in a real civil and respectful way and maybe show millions of Americans how we can get back to that kind of interaction.

DWTS executive producer Andrew Llinares has said: “We’ve got a great and diverse cast. We are excited about the season.”