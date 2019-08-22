Of Course Gwyneth Paltrow Has a Personal Book Curator for Her Brentwood Home

Just when you might have thought Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t possibly get any Goop-ier, the lifestyle guru and jade egg enthusiast always manages to outdo herself. This time, it’s that Paltrow was so invested in every detail of remodeling her Los Angeles home that she employed a personal book curator to design the style of tomes on her shelves.

Paltrow remodeled the Brentwood property a few years ago, and according to the aforementioned book curator, Juniper Books founder Thatcher Wine, quoted in Town & Country, the actress employed Wine’s services after coming to the realization that she needed a very casual “five or six hundred more books” in order to truly complete her shelves. While we love coffee table books as much as the next design devotee, this seems rather excessive. But in all honesty, the fact that Paltrow brought in hundreds of books and hired a professional curator for her house is entirely unsurprising.

Paltrow already owned quite a few glossy books; Wine told T&C that most focused on fashion, art, culture, photography and architecture, plus additional reads that her children were fans of. He “expanded on those topics,” and in the family room, brought together all the books into her current collection—a peek into Paltrow’s home shows that the brightly colored assortment of books are on proud display in custom white shelving. For the dining room, it was a more “rigid color palette” of black, white and grey, because maybe that’s the vibe when you’re eating in this house.

From a few of Paltrow’s Instagram posts that give a look into her house, it also appears she now has a few of Wine’s own Juniper Books, including some with custom covers like Nancy Drew and Jane Austen sets.

We wonder if Wine will be getting a call from Paltrow in the near future, as she’s about to acquire a lot more stuff—Paltrow and her husband, Brad Falchuk, are moving in together this fall, just around a year after they tied the knot in the Hamptons last September. Perhaps she has some shelf-cleaning to do beforehand.