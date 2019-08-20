Jet Set: The Best Travel Pieces for Your Next Seaside Retreat

These shoes are inspired by Italy and travels around the Mediterranean. They're handmade in super small batches in Morocco, and they're an easy way to elevate your beach aesthetic while also being comfy enough to travel in. $195, Giovanna.

Not only is this travel-sized spray perfect for beachy waves while you're actually by the water, but you can use it once you're back to keep that vacation hair year-round. $20, Kérastase.

This brand uses super small batches of ultra high-end materials for their frames, so you don't need to worry about your sunglasses snapping in half within a week of wear. We're particularly fond of this style, which is inspired by Capri—they're perfect for your next jaunt to the Italian coast, or just bringing a little Amalfi to home. $575, Robert Marc NYC.

When it comes to traveling, we can't recommend layering enough. You never know if it'll be freezing or a sauna on the train, plane or however you're getting to your next destination. This cozy striped knit sweater is chic yet practical, with a little nautical vibe. $295, La Ligne.

You can fit everything you'll need for a long weekend in this tote, which is also water resistant and has two secret compartments for all your extra accessories—and it happens to be entirely vegan. $125, Oliver Thomas.

Packing up bags filled with giant cosmetics not only takes up way more room than we have in our suitcase, but also usually leads to one of the bigger palettes breaking. Urban Decay's new mini eyeshadow palette is aptly named On the Run, and still gives you lots of choices in a much smaller size. $25, Urban Decay.

For those that actually enjoy exercising while traveling, it just got that much easier to get a yoga session in. This mat is made for those on the go, and is intentionally super lightweight and easily foldable to fit in your bag. $68, Manduka.

We love a good maxi dress, and this printed slip dress is ideal for a summer trip—it barely takes up any room in your bag. Also, insider packing tip: Roll the dress up to avoid wrinkling before you put it in your suitcase. $495, Fleur du Mal.

These three TSA-safe products will soothe your dry, dehydrated skin—there's a day cream, cleanser and, most importantly, the "Aussie Flyer," which is a leave-on recovery mask that will help fix all the horrendous jet lag travel impacts. $27, Lano.











Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Despite anyone very incorrectly claiming summer is coming to an end, we still have a month left of our favorite season of the year. Make the most of the next few weeks (and any Summer Fridays, if you’re that lucky) and go on a few more weekend adventures—or go all out with a final hurrah. This edition of Jet Set has you covered for all your beach and travel needs, from Urban Decay’s new On the Run palettes and Reformation’s easy swimsuits to Kérastase’s TSA-ready beach wave spray, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.