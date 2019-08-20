Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: The Best Travel Pieces for Your Next Seaside Retreat

By
Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Courtesy Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Lano Jet Set Essentials Trio

These three TSA-safe products will soothe your dry, dehydrated skin—there's a day cream, cleanser and, most importantly, the "Aussie Flyer," which is a leave-on recovery mask that will help fix all the horrendous jet lag travel impacts. $27, Lano.

Courtesy Lano

Fleur du Mal Lace Maxi Dress

We love a good maxi dress, and this printed slip dress is ideal for a summer trip—it barely takes up any room in your bag. Also, insider packing tip: Roll the dress up to avoid wrinkling before you put it in your suitcase. $495, Fleur du Mal.

Courtesy Fleur du Mal

Manduka Pro Travel Yoga Mat

For those that actually enjoy exercising while traveling, it just got that much easier to get a yoga session in. This mat is made for those on the go, and is intentionally super lightweight and easily foldable to fit in your bag. $68, Manduka.

Courtesy Manduka
Advertisement

Urban Decay On the Run Eyeshadow Mini

Packing up bags filled with giant cosmetics not only takes up way more room than we have in our suitcase, but also usually leads to one of the bigger palettes breaking. Urban Decay's new mini eyeshadow palette is aptly named On the Run, and still gives you lots of choices in a much smaller size. $25, Urban Decay.

Courtesy Urban Decay

Oliver Thomas Wingwoman Large Tote

You can fit everything you'll need for a long weekend in this tote, which is also water resistant and has two secret compartments for all your extra accessories—and it happens to be entirely vegan. $125, Oliver Thomas.

Courtesy Oliver Thomas

La Ligne Marin Sweater

When it comes to traveling, we can't recommend layering enough. You never know if it'll be freezing or a sauna on the train, plane or however you're getting to your next destination. This cozy striped knit sweater is chic yet practical, with a little nautical vibe. $295, La Ligne.

Courtesy La Ligne
Advertisement

Robert Marc NYC RM 788 Sunglasses

This brand uses super small batches of ultra high-end materials for their frames, so you don't need to worry about your sunglasses snapping in half within a week of wear. We're particularly fond of this style, which is inspired by Capri—they're perfect for your next jaunt to the Italian coast, or just bringing a little Amalfi to home. $575, Robert Marc NYC.

Courtesy Robert Marc NYC

Kérastase Eau de Vagues Travel-Size Beach Wave Spray

Not only is this travel-sized spray perfect for beachy waves while you're actually by the water, but you can use it once you're back to keep that vacation hair year-round. $20, Kérastase.

Courtesy Kérastase

Giovanna Juno Striped Strawberry Slide

These shoes are inspired by Italy and travels around the Mediterranean. They're handmade in super small batches in Morocco, and they're an easy way to elevate your beach aesthetic while also being comfy enough to travel in. $195, Giovanna.

Courtesy Giovanna
Advertisement

Reformation Topanga One Piece

Throw this easy one-piece into your suitcase for a chic swim option. $128, Reformation.

Courtesy Reformation
Slideshow | List
- / 11

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

Despite anyone very incorrectly claiming summer is coming to an end, we still have a month left of our favorite season of the year. Make the most of the next few weeks (and any Summer Fridays, if you’re that lucky) and go on a few more weekend adventures—or go all out with a final hurrah. This edition of Jet Set has you covered for all your beach and travel needs, from Urban Decay’s new On the Run palettes and Reformation’s easy swimsuits to Kérastase’s TSA-ready beach wave spray, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Travel, slideshow, Travel, luxury travel, Reformation, luggage, airline travel, fleur du mal

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page