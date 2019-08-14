Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Toluca Lake Rental Is Now Listed for $8.5 Million

It's one of the few homes actually on the private Toluca Lake.

It's on the market for nearly $8.5 million.

This must have been especially attractive for Bieber.

There are custom light fixtures in many of the rooms.

It's composed of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's former Toluca Lake rental is now on the sales market. Scroll through to see inside.





















Shortly after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) tied the knot last fall, they decided it was time to find new marital lodgings. Bieber’s long, twisting and semi-horrendous real estate history in Los Angeles didn’t deter him, and the duo ended up selecting a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Toluca Lake. They opted for a rental, and doled out around $100,000 a month for the 6,500-square-foot abode, which is one of very few houses in the neighborhood that’s actually directly on the private lakefront.

But they’ve since moved on, and as such, their former home is now up for grabs, with an $8.495 million price tag attached.

SEE ALSO: Rob Lowe’s Custom Montecito Estate Is Now Listed for $42.5 Million

A two-story foyer leads into the house, and there are dark hardwood floors, walls of glass, custom chandeliers and sconces throughout.

The open, eat-in kitchen is decked out with white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and white marble countertops, with a large center breakfast island. It’s adjacent to an additional lengthy dining table, which in turn opens to a living room. There’s also a separate formal dining room, with a sparkling chandelier dangling from the ceiling—perhaps that was for dressier occasions, like when Bieber deigned to put on footwear other than hotel slippers.

The master suite has a separate lounging room plus a custom walk-in closet and a marble-filled bathroom complete with a freestanding tub.

There’s also a gym and a professional recording studio, as well as a 1,200-square-foot garage that will fit six cars, per the listing shared by brokers Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of the Agency, who declined to comment.

Outside, there’s a pool, spa and a private deck with two paddle boats.

Luckily for any potential buyers, it seems that Bieber and Baldwin’s time at this home was entirely free of any egg throwing. The couple has found a new home, and they decided against staying in the neighborhood. Earlier this year, Bieber and Baldwin doled out $8.5 million for a 6,132-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills—it seems the singer was able to get around the pesky ban from the ritzy residents.