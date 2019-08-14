Observer Observer Logo

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Toluca Lake Rental Is Now Listed for $8.5 Million

By
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's former Toluca Lake rental is now on the sales market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
A two-story foyer leads into the home.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
It's composed of five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Bieber and Baldwin were paying $100,000 a month for the home.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
The home is 6,500 square feet.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
There are dark hardwood floors throughout.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
There are custom light fixtures in many of the rooms.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
The formal dining room.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
There are marble countertops and a large center island.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
The living room.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Walls of glass lead outside.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
And there's a professional recording studio inside.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
This must have been especially attractive for Bieber.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
The master suite.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
It has a separate lounge area.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
The master bathroom.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
The house is set on 0.37 acres.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
It's on the market for nearly $8.5 million.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
There's a pool and spa outside.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
It's one of the few homes actually on the private Toluca Lake.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
There's also a private dock.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Advertisement
The garage fits at least six cars.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Bieber and Baldwin have since moved to Beverly Hills.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
An al fresco dining situation.
Courtesy TheAgencyRe.com
Slideshow | List
- / 25

Shortly after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin (now Bieber) tied the knot last fall, they decided it was time to find new marital lodgings. Bieber’s long, twisting and semi-horrendous real estate history in Los Angeles didn’t deter him, and the duo ended up selecting a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in Toluca Lake. They opted for a rental, and doled out around $100,000 a month for the 6,500-square-foot abode, which is one of very few houses in the neighborhood that’s actually directly on the private lakefront.

But they’ve since moved on, and as such, their former home is now up for grabs, with an $8.495 million price tag attached.

SEE ALSO: Rob Lowe’s Custom Montecito Estate Is Now Listed for $42.5 Million

Now’s your chance to live in Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s former marital home. James Devaney/GC Images

A two-story foyer leads into the house, and there are dark hardwood floors, walls of glass, custom chandeliers and sconces throughout.

The open, eat-in kitchen is decked out with white cabinetry, subway tile backsplash and white marble countertops, with a large center breakfast island. It’s adjacent to an additional lengthy dining table, which in turn opens to a living room. There’s also a separate formal dining room, with a sparkling chandelier dangling from the ceiling—perhaps that was for dressier occasions, like when Bieber deigned to put on footwear other than hotel slippers.

The master suite has a separate lounging room plus a custom walk-in closet and a marble-filled bathroom complete with a freestanding tub.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin

Hotel slippers forever. Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

There’s also a gym and a professional recording studio, as well as a 1,200-square-foot garage that will fit six cars, per the listing shared by brokers Andrew Mortaza and Bryan Castaneda of the Agency, who declined to comment.

Outside, there’s a pool, spa and a private deck with two paddle boats.

Luckily for any potential buyers, it seems that Bieber and Baldwin’s time at this home was entirely free of any egg throwing. The couple has found a new home, and they decided against staying in the neighborhood. Earlier this year, Bieber and Baldwin doled out $8.5 million for a 6,132-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills—it seems the singer was able to get around the pesky ban from the ritzy residents.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Justin Bieber, Beverly Hills, Los Angeles real estate

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page