Matthew Perry’s Palatial Los Angeles Penthouse Is Now Listed for $35 Million

Matthew Perry is selling his Los Angeles penthouse. Scroll through to see inside.
He's listed the home for $35 million.
There are hardwood floors throughout.
The apartment spans over 9,000 square feet.
The master suite.
It's in The Century condominium.
The actor bought the apartment just over two years ago.
There are four terraces.
And 360-degree views of the city.
The private screening room.
He previously lived in a Hollywood Hills house.
It has an open layout.
The eat-in kitchen.
There are at least three fireplaces.
After just two years, Matthew Perry is calling it a day in Century City. The former Friends actor purchased a sprawling penthouse apartment at the Robert A.M. Stern-designed The Century condominium last summer, and after bringing in his own architect and interior designer, he’s ready to part with the 9,290-square-foot aerie.

Perry paid $20 million for the sleek apartment, and he’s looking to make a considerable profit—the unit is now on the market for a hefty $35 million.

The four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom abode is, to be fair, bigger than many a Los Angeles mansion. There are hardwood floors throughout the home, and at least three fireplaces. The modern living room is furnished with lots of velvet couches and ottomans, and there’s also a custom cushy screening room.

Matthew Perry is selling his Los Angeles penthouse

Perry bought the penthouse for $20 million in 2017. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The palatial master suite has a full seating area with a fireplace, plus double bathrooms and multiple large closets. The eat-in kitchen is fitted with white cabinetry, a lengthy breakfast bar and a separate dining nook.

There are also four large terraces, per the listing shared by Compass brokers Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen, with plenty of space for al fresco dining, entertaining and 360-degree views of the Los Angeles skyline.

The exclusive, gated building has a 75-foot pool, cabanas, gym, spa, yoga studio and screening room, and Perry’s specific apartment is reached via a private elevator lobby. The high security at The Century has definitely garnered celeb interest—Rihanna reportedly owns a unit there.

Perry previously owned a glassy Hollywood Hills home in the celeb-filled Birds Streets, which he sold in 2018 for $12.5 million. He subsequently moved into this penthouse, but it’s not clear if he’s planning on buying another property on the West Coast just yet.

