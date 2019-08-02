Observer Observer Logo

Meghan Markle’s Pre-Royal Los Angeles Home Is Now for Sale

By
Meghan Markle's former Los Angeles home is now on the market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
She lived here with her now ex-husband, Trevor Engelson.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
They rented the property.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
It's on the market for just under $1.8 million.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
It's composed of four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The living room has a fireplace.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The dining area is adjacent to the living room.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
All the bedrooms are on the second floor.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The master bathroom.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
It's 2,262 square feet.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
No avocado toast pictured.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
The family room.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
There are outdoor dining spots, a patio and lounging areas.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
Pre-royal life.
Courtesy The Bienstock Group
Before Meghan Markle became royalty and moved into an actual palace, she was an actress (and lifestyle blogger, because RIP The Tig, never forget!) living between Los Angeles and Toronto.

And prior to tying the knot with Prince Harry, she was married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. She and Engelson started dating in 2004, and were living together on the West Coast, before she started appearing on Suits and made Toronto her primary residence. Meghan and her ex kept a base in Los Angeles, and at one point, they rented out a charming colonial-style home in Hancock Park.

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson

Meghan Markle and Trevor Engelson rented the home together several years ago. Billy Farrell/PMc

Eager Duchess of Sussex fans will be thrilled to know that that very 2,262-square-foot house is now on the market, with a $1.799 million price tag attached. It’s no Frogmore Cottage, but it’s still a very nice four-bedroom, three-bathroom home. Also, the neighbors are probably less annoyed than those living in Windsor by Frogmore, though we don’t recommend having an overeager aide give out a strict list of rules.

SEE ALSO: Meghan Markle Needs a New Bodyguard

The living room is centered around a fireplace with white moldings and is open to a separate dining area and a family room, per the listing held by The Bienstock Group’s Sheri Bienstock.

The eat-in kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry with metallic accents and marble countertops and backsplash, with a small breakfast area—perhaps this is where all the avocado toast magic happened.

Meghan Markle

Meghan now lives in an actual palace in the United Kingdom. Karwai Tang/Getty Images

All of the bedrooms are on the second floor, including the master suite, which has a bathroom complete with a double marble vanity and mosaic-style tiled floors.

Outside, there’s an al fresco dining spot, as well as a patio with lots of lounging and entertaining space, though perhaps not enough for a royal garden party.

And yes, Meghan has since relocated across the pond, but those on the West Coast could be seeing a bit more of the Duchess of Sussex in the next year or so—not only are she and Prince Harry reportedly planning a royal tour of the United States and Canada that will include a stop in Los Angeles, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also apparently considering purchasing a home in Los Angeles.

