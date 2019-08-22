Meryl Streep’s Longtime Tribeca Penthouse Is Back on the Market for $18.25 Million

Meryl Streep is listing her Tribeca apartment for sale, again. Scroll through to see inside the loft.











Just over a year ago, Meryl Streep listed her longtime Tribeca penthouse for sale. The Academy Award-winning actress and her husband, sculptor Don Gummer, stuck a hefty $24.6 million price tag on the lofty abode last August, but it seems that not even Meryl Streep is immune to the fickle world of New York real estate, as the price tag dwindled to $19.75 million by that October, before it was taken off the market altogether last month, in July.

But Streep, who made her return to television with Big Little Lies earlier this year, isn’t ready to give up just yet, as the four-bedroom, four-bathroom condo at 92 Laight Street is back up for sale, this time with a freshly discounted $18.25 million ask.

Even with the lowered price tag, Streep and Gummer are still looking to net a major profit from the $10.13 million they doled out for the 3,950-square-foot aerie back in 2006.

The loft occupies a full floor at the River Lofts condominium, and is entered via a direct private elevator. There’s a skylight entrance hall, as well as floor-to-ceiling windows, glass doors and Brazilian walnut floors throughout, per the listing shared by Sotheby’s International Realty brokers Juliette Janssens and Allison Koffman.

The kitchen is equipped with SubZero, Miele and Bosch appliances, with white cabinetry, grey backsplash, a butcher block island and counter seating. There’s an open living and dining area with a wood-burning fireplace, plus a media room with a built-in television that’s reached via pocket doors. A corner study has a built-in desk and shelving.

The apartment also has coveted outdoor space; there’s a 10-foot-wide landscaped terrace with an outdoor kitchen (complete with a built-in gas grill) as well as an al fresco dining situation.

The corner master suite is fitted with a sitting area, two walk-in closets and two bathrooms, one of which has a soaking tub, shower and dressing room. The other is complete with marble countertops and a steam shower.

Streep is selling her longtime penthouse because she and Gummer are primarily relocating to California, notes the Wall Street Journal. It’s not clear if the couple is planning on buying a new residence on the West Coast; they did purchase a Pasadena home for $3.6 million in late 2017.

Streep and Gummer are the latest famous residents to vacate River Lofts, as Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin previously owned a different penthouse in the building. It took a little less than a year and a discount, but Paltrow ended up selling her Goop-approved residence in 2017 for $10.73 million.