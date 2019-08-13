Rob Lowe’s Custom Montecito Estate Is Now Listed for $42.5 Million

It's a discount from the $47 million it was on the market for last year.

Just over a year ago, Rob Lowe listed his palatial Montecito estate for sale. The actor custom-built the traditional East Coast-inspired home from the ground up, on a 3.4-acre plot of land he and his wife, Sheryl, purchased for an undisclosed amount in 2005.

The actor stuck a $47 million price tag on the Santa Barbara mansion, which he dubbed Oakview Estate, but it seems he wasn’t able to capture the right buyer at the price. As such, the home is now back on the market, with a newly discounted $42.5 million ask.

Lowe brought in architect Don Nulty to design the home in 2010, and also employed “Feng Shui master David Cho” to create what we assume to be a very peaceful aesthetic, per the listing that broker Eric Haskell, of the Agency, is sharing with Compass broker Luke Ebbin. The couple also brought in Mark Rios for the landscaping and Kylie Irwin for the interiors.

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot main house features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings, custom millwork and bay windows throughout, with lots of French doors leading to the large covered veranda outside.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with white marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and a big center island with counter seating, plus a separate breakfast nook. There’s also a catering kitchen.

The formal dining room has a fireplace and doors that lead to an al fresco eating area, and there are numerous formal and more casual living areas, many with wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves and window seats.

There’s a professional-status movie theater currently outfitted with many an Hermès blanket, as well as a piano room and wine room.

It’s definitely an indoor-outdoor living vibe—there’s a huge porch with lounging and dining areas, plus an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, as well as an outdoor living room with a movie screen and wood-burning fireplace.

There’s a two-bedroom guest house as well as an 800-square-foot pool cabana with a full kitchen and bedroom. There’s also a tennis court, pool and gazebos.

The Lowes are selling the 20-room home now that they’re empty nesters, as the actor previously released a statement noting that “With our boys now out of the house, we’re looking forward to our next real estate adventure.” Perhaps they’re just downsizing and looking elsewhere in Montecito, but it’s not like the area is lacking in famous faces—Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have bought and sold numerous homes in the exclusive enclave, and, of course, let’s not forget about Oprah and her “Promised Land” estate.