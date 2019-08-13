Observer Observer Logo

Rob Lowe’s Custom Montecito Estate Is Now Listed for $42.5 Million

By
Rob Lowe's palatial Montecito home is back on the market. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy The Agency
The main house is 10,000 square feet.
Courtesy The Agency
He's listing the house for $42.5 million.
Courtesy The Agency
It's a discount from the $47 million it was on the market for last year.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
It's a two-story house.
Courtesy The Agency
He custom designed the home.
Courtesy The Agency
They brought in a Feng Shui expert.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The eat-in kitchen.
Courtesy The Agency
There's a breakfast area.
Courtesy The Agency
There's also a catering kitchen.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There are formal and informal living rooms.
Courtesy The Agency
There are hardwood floors and custom millwork throughout.
Courtesy The Agency
Bookshelves are built-in throughout.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The home features lots of French doors.
Courtesy The Agency
The formal dining room.
Courtesy The Agency
The movie room.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
The master suite.
Courtesy The Agency
The master closet.
Courtesy The Agency
The porch wraps around the home.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There are multiple al fresco dining spots.
Courtesy The Agency
The outdoor living room.
Courtesy The Agency
The pool and spa.
Courtesy The Agency
Advertisement
There's a guest house and a pool house on the property.
Courtesy The Agency
There's also a tennis court on the property.
Courtesy The Agency
Slideshow | List
- / 24

Just over a year ago, Rob Lowe listed his palatial Montecito estate for sale. The actor custom-built the traditional East Coast-inspired home from the ground up, on a 3.4-acre plot of land he and his wife, Sheryl, purchased for an undisclosed amount in 2005.

The actor stuck a $47 million price tag on the Santa Barbara mansion, which he dubbed Oakview Estate, but it seems he wasn’t able to capture the right buyer at the price. As such, the home is now back on the market, with a newly discounted $42.5 million ask.

SEE ALSO: Brie Larson Sold Her Laurel Canyon Home at a Loss

Lowe brought in architect Don Nulty to design the home in 2010, and also employed “Feng Shui master David Cho” to create what we assume to be a very peaceful aesthetic, per the listing that broker Eric Haskell, of the Agency, is sharing with Compass broker Luke Ebbin. The couple also brought in Mark Rios for the landscaping and Kylie Irwin for the interiors.

The sprawling 10,000-square-foot main house features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, crown moldings, custom millwork and bay windows throughout, with lots of French doors leading to the large covered veranda outside.

The eat-in kitchen is fitted with white marble countertops, stainless steel appliances and a big center island with counter seating, plus a separate breakfast nook. There’s also a catering kitchen.

The formal dining room has a fireplace and doors that lead to an al fresco eating area, and there are numerous formal and more casual living areas, many with wood-burning fireplaces, built-in bookshelves and window seats.

There’s a professional-status movie theater currently outfitted with many an Hermès blanket, as well as a piano room and wine room.

It’s definitely an indoor-outdoor living vibe—there’s a huge porch with lounging and dining areas, plus an outdoor kitchen and barbecue, as well as an outdoor living room with a movie screen and wood-burning fireplace.

There’s a two-bedroom guest house as well as an 800-square-foot pool cabana with a full kitchen and bedroom. There’s also a tennis court, pool and gazebos.

The Lowes are selling the 20-room home now that they’re empty nesters, as the actor previously released a statement noting that “With our boys now out of the house, we’re looking forward to our next real estate adventure.” Perhaps they’re just downsizing and looking elsewhere in Montecito, but it’s not like the area is lacking in famous faces—Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi have bought and sold numerous homes in the exclusive enclave, and, of course, let’s not forget about Oprah and her “Promised Land” estate.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, celebrity homes, real estate, Oprah Winfrey, Compass, dream homes

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page