Observer Observer Logo

Sienna Miller’s Hamptons Weekend Retreat Is on the Market for $11.25 Million

By
Sienna Miller chose a modern Sag Harbor home for her Hamptons stay. Scroll through to see inside.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are walls of glass in most of the rooms.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There are marble accents throughout.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The movie theater.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The house spans 6,760 square feet.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It's on the market for $11.25 million.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It's an entirely new build.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
The wine cellar.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
The master suite.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
the master bathroom.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
One of the eight other bedrooms.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It's behind a private gate.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
There's also a cabana by the pool.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Advertisement
There are various terraces and decks on each level.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It's on 0.8 acres.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
It's right on the water.
Courtesy Douglas Elliman
Slideshow | List
- / 16

Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time for Hamptons excursions this summer. If anyone’s looking for a rather pricey, celebrity-approved residence out east before the end of the season, consider Sienna Miller’s Sag Harbor abode. The actress headed to the beachy locale this month, according to the New York Post, and chose a sleek, brand-new home overlooking the water for her weekend getaway.

The eight-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house is situated behind private gates, and is currently on the market for $11.25 million.

SEE ALSO: Barack and Michelle Obama Are Buying a 29-Acre Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Compound

There is European white oak flooring throughout the 6,760-square-foot home, with Italian cabinetry and marble finishes, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and Erica Grossman. The three-story home also features double height floor-to-ceiling glass walls on every level, plus a number of terraces and decks.

Sienna Miller spent a weekend at the Sag Harbor home. Sean Zanni/PMC

The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a center island plus a breakfast bar, and is adjacent to a larger dining area. The living room is centered around a marble-encased fireplace.

There’s also a glass-encased, climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar and a full movie theater.

The master suite has a private terrace, plus a bathroom with a modern freestanding soaking tub and double vanity.

Outside, there’s an in-ground gunite infinity pool and spa, as well as a cabana.

It seems this is an entirely new build, so no one has ever actually resided within the house full-time. Perhaps Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who were checking out homes in Sag Harbor earlier this summer, should go take a peek now that they’re back from Kylie Jenner’s European extravaganza.

Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Real Estate, slideshow, celebrity real estate, Hamptons, real estate, the hamptons, celebrity vacations, Hamptons Real Estate

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page