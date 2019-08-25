Sienna Miller’s Hamptons Weekend Retreat Is on the Market for $11.25 Million

There are various terraces and decks on each level.

One of the eight other bedrooms.

There are walls of glass in most of the rooms.

Sienna Miller chose a modern Sag Harbor home for her Hamptons stay. Scroll through to see inside.















Labor Day weekend is just around the corner, but there’s still plenty of time for Hamptons excursions this summer. If anyone’s looking for a rather pricey, celebrity-approved residence out east before the end of the season, consider Sienna Miller’s Sag Harbor abode. The actress headed to the beachy locale this month, according to the New York Post, and chose a sleek, brand-new home overlooking the water for her weekend getaway.

The eight-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house is situated behind private gates, and is currently on the market for $11.25 million.

SEE ALSO: Barack and Michelle Obama Are Buying a 29-Acre Martha’s Vineyard Vacation Compound

There is European white oak flooring throughout the 6,760-square-foot home, with Italian cabinetry and marble finishes, per the listing shared by Douglas Elliman brokers Justin Agnello, Hara Kang and Erica Grossman. The three-story home also features double height floor-to-ceiling glass walls on every level, plus a number of terraces and decks.

The open kitchen is equipped with stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a center island plus a breakfast bar, and is adjacent to a larger dining area. The living room is centered around a marble-encased fireplace.

There’s also a glass-encased, climate-controlled walk-in wine cellar and a full movie theater.

The master suite has a private terrace, plus a bathroom with a modern freestanding soaking tub and double vanity.

Outside, there’s an in-ground gunite infinity pool and spa, as well as a cabana.

It seems this is an entirely new build, so no one has ever actually resided within the house full-time. Perhaps Scott Disick and Sofia Richie, who were checking out homes in Sag Harbor earlier this summer, should go take a peek now that they’re back from Kylie Jenner’s European extravaganza.