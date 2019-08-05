Observer Observer Logo

Teslas, $16,000 a Night Villas & the Longest Pool in the Caribbean: Inside Silversands Grenada

By
Silversands Grenada is bringing a new kind of luxury to the Caribbean. Scroll through to see inside the über glamorous resort.
It's all very sleek and minimalist.
A Tesla takes guests to and from the airport.
The resort opened in December 2018.
There are 52 rooms, suites and villas.
Yes, that's the longest pool in the Caribbean.
A peek into the spa.
Grenadian Grill.
Asiatique.
Or dine outside.
A master bedroom in one of the penthouse suites.
A penthouse suite.
You can't beat the beachfront villas.
The beachfront villas have four full suite bedrooms.
They have private infinity pools.
And plenty of private lounging space.
Pricing for the oceanfront home starts at $8,000 a night, but can go for up to $16,000 a night at peak time.
The curtains go all around the bed with the click of one button.
A decent bathroom view.
There are private kitchens in the villas.
And a whole lot of marble.
There are personal attendants in the villas.
From the moment a Tesla, sent by the hotel, arrived to pick me up at the airport, it was clear that Silversands Grenada is a different kind of island experience. It’s modern and minimalist, with close attention to every detail and a serious wow factor from the moment you walk in and see the longest pool in the Caribbean. Nope, not an exaggeration.

The glitzy spot, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, opened its doors last December, bringing fresh attention to the isle. Silversands Grenada is composed of just 53 rooms and suites, which start at $800 a night, in addition to five beachfront villas and four hillside villas, and occupies a prime spot on Grand Anse Beach. The relatively small number of rooms gives it a boutique atmosphere, but with all the over-the-top, sleek luxury you’ll find at far larger hotels.

“The southern Caribbean is known for a very British style of service, which is kind of formal, and distance is established between the service provider and the guest. That’s not what we wanted to create,” Jorge Collazo, the director of sales and marketing, told me during my recent stay at the resort. “The modern traveler is what we’re going after—we want to create something different.”

They’ve succeeded, as the hotel incorporates the leisurely, serene ambience vacationers crave, while also bringing in lively nighttime festivities amidst a fashionable, contemporary backdrop. Here’s everything you need to know about the new addition to the Caribbean hotel scene.

the longest pool in the Caribbean

Oh, just the longest pool in the Caribbean. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

Take a Dip in the Longest Pool in the Caribbean

If you have to pick just one part of Silversands that stands out right when you walk in, it’s got to be the sleek 330-foot infinity pool, which happens to the longest in the entire Caribbean. Swimming one lap is a workout in and of itself, but one guest went a step above. “The guest, who was 82, said he could do 10 laps,” Collazo told Observer. “The chef bet he couldn’t and said he would cook meals for him the entire time if he could.” The chef ended up being incredibly busy cooking for the rest of the guest’s stay after he was proved wrong. “The guest ended up being a professional swimmer,” Collazo laughed.

Silversands Grenada

A peek into the oceanview master suite in the villa. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

Every Room Is a True High-Tech Experience 

All of the modern rooms are designed with natural wood, stone and marble, in a neutral color palette with floor-to-ceiling windows. It’s a sleeker aesthetic than many Caribbean hotels, and also very high tech—you can control everything right from your bed, including dimming lights and opening shades. Our personal favorite is the remote controlled curtains, which will surround your king-size bed when you’re ready to call it a night.

You can’t go wrong with the beachfront villas. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

But There’s No Competing With the Beachfront Villas, With Private Infinity Pools and Personal Valets—They Can Cost up to $16,000 a Night

It wasn’t easy packing it up after spending time in the 6,000-square-foot villa—it looks like it could be the background of a James Bond movie. The beachfront villas are made up of two oceanview and two gardens rooms; the latter have private plunge pools. Each room is essentially its own suite, with a private entrance, bathroom and outdoor space. It comes at a hefty price, as these villas start at $8,000 a night in the off season, but skyrocket up to $16,000 a night during peak times.

There’s a huge common space, with a full kitchen, dining area, living room and a powder room. The beach, with an array of pristine lounge chairs set up, is mere steps away, but there’s also a private infinity pool with chaises, umbrellas, entertaining enclaves and everything you could ever need for truly the most luxurious ocean getaway. There are also personal valets who will help out with anything you need, plus full access to the hotel. The rainfall shower, which has no less than four different settings that can all be used at once, is also a game changer, though there’s also the outdoor shower option or the Instagram-ready soaking tub, if you so choose.

And this is just the spa’s relaxation room. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

Get a Rose Quartz Crystal Massage and Relax in an Ice Cave at the Silversands Spa 

I would have been perfectly content spending the rest of my days at the Silversands Spa, just lounging in the courtyard relaxation area and taking a swim in the warm pool, looking up at the egg-shaped plastic lights dangling from the ceiling. There’s a sauna, hammam, experience shower (it starts out with cold jets and mood music) and an ice cave, which my treatment specialist assured me would help with the sunburn taking over my shoulders (even religiously applying SPF 50 didn’t scare off the Caribbean sun).

The spa treatments are inspired by the local environment—this is the spice island, after all, so there’s lots of nutmeg oil involved, like in the classic massage. Or, go for the quartz sand massage, which helps speed up your metabolism and improves back pain and insomnia. For an even more unique option, get a soothing coconut scrub ritual—there’s also a rose quartz crystal massage treatment, for a very #zen moment.

It’s a different vibe at night. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

There Are South of France Vibes When It Comes to the Nightlife 

More specifically, St. Tropez, because that’s where the DJ comes from. It’s all part of the hotel’s aim to bring something new to the island, and it’s working—there’s a weekly Rosé Friday at the Grenadian Grill, and during my visit, I was relatively surprised to find the place filled with people, sipping cocktails and dancing around to the exact kind of music you’d expect from the aforementioned St. Tropez DJ.

And, of course, there are restaurants aside from the whole clubbing moment—head to Asiatique, Grenadian Grill (earlier on a Friday) or GG Lounge, and get excited. “The culinary director was previously at a company in Paris that did the food for private jets,” Collazo informed us. “At that level, you just know everything.”

Cognac not included. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

Enjoy a Bottle of Hennessy Cognac for a Casual $69,000 

If you’re not looking to shell out a small fortune in the hotel’s rum and cigar bar, Puro, on the Hennessy 8 cognac, you could always get a shot of it for a measly $6,000.

The hotel will organize a tour of the isle for its guests. Courtesy Silversands Grenada/Leading Hotels of the World

Chasing Waterfalls Is OK Here, and So Is Tasting Superb Local Chocolate and Visiting an Original Rum Distillery 

Take a local tour of the spice island during your visit, and not just for the Insta-worthy Grenada Concorde Waterfall view. We recommend visiting one of the local chocolate factories, like Jouvay Chocolate and a stop at the River Antoine Rum Distillery—it dates back to 1785 and is the only one that still uses the hydraulic method. I was assured it’s the “one one you can drink and not get a hangover.” Sadly, I didn’t get a chance to test that theory out.

