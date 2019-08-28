‘Stranger Things’ Star Millie Bobby Brown Debuts Clean Beauty Brand

On Tuesday, Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown launched a makeup and skincare brand, especially for teens.

The clean beauty line is called Florence by Mills and was developed with Beach House Group, the consumer product solutions firm behind brands like Moon, the Kendall Jenner-backed oral hygiene startup. Florence by Mills is said to be PETA cruelty-free, vegan certified and includes 13 Generation Z-friendly products. The 15-year-old’s social media savviness is also reflected in the branding, which includes names like Zero Chill Face Mist and Like a Light Skin Tint (a reference to Drake lyrics).

The line’s teen-friendly, Glossier-esque look offers “clean skincare and beauty created for us by one of our own,” according to the company. The collection’s affordable price points are meant to be yet another draw for young customers, with all items ranging between $10 and $34.

“I wanted to create something for me and my generation, my friends and peers. A brand that could reflect us and our self-expression and still be good for you, simple to use and suited for changing, transitional skin,” Bobby Brown said in the release.

As with most consumer brands these days, Florence by Mills also touts environmental and wellness-consciousness, with all items being paraben-free, sulfate-free and synthetic fragrance-free. In the vein of its direct-to-consumer predecessors, Florence by Mills offers its young customers helpful digital features like “virtual try on,” a Snapchat VR lens that helps shoppers find their skin shade through a filter.

Florence by Mills’ Gen Z-specific concept arrives as part of an emerging industry catering to the next generation of consumers. The beauty category in particular shows no signs of slowing down, with the industry hitting the $532 billion mark in 2019.

The collection is now available directly on the Florence by Mills website and will be available at Ulta stores on September 22.