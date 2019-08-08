Observer Observer Logo

Jet Set: Travel Must-Haves for Your Sun-Filled August Getaway

By
Welcome to Jet Set. Scroll through to see our favorite travel items and accessories right now.
Kaitlyn Flannagan for Observer

Holly & Tanger Armored Leather Professional Backpack

The backpack trend isn't leaving anytime soon, but if you're not sure you can fully commit, go for this one that also converts into a tote. It's ideal for hectic journeys with lots of interior pockets, a laptop sleeve and a suitcase handle sleeve pocket. $550, Holly & Tanger.

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare 3-Step Starter Set

The award-winning skincare line's starter set includes a travel-sized cleanser, bamboo muslin cloth, serum and both day and nighttime moisturizers—it's a mini routine all in one kit. $97.50, Aurelia Skincare.

Calpak Travel Wallet

You'll be the most organized person on your next trip with this croc-embossed travel wallet—there are compartments for your phone, credit cards, passport and all the other little items you need, and it also happens to be cute enough to wear out. $75, Calpak.

Farm Rio Romantic Floral Kimono

We love this Brazilian brand, and their easy, stylish kimono is a simple way to dress up your travel outfit and vacation wardrobe—plus, it's very, very easy to pack. $160, Farm Rio.

Welly Human Repair Kit

Hopefully fellow clumsy people relate to the need for a first aid kit by your side at all times. Welly's super cute kits have ointments, bandaids and hand sanitizer for taking care of those little scrapes while on the go. $8.99, Welly.

Etnia Barcelona Carnaby Sun

This European sunglass brand takes inspo from both art and fashion for its designs—we're into the playful, almost sparkly blue retro style of these frames, which will definitely stand out on your last summer getaways. $265, Etnia Barcelona.

Tom Ford Shimmering Body Oil

The new private blend Soleil Blanc from Tom Ford is super lightweight and gives your skin a subtle shimmer, all inspired by sun-kissed skin and perma-summer. $100, Tom Ford.

Kate Somerville ExfoliKate Travel Size Cleanser Daily Foaming Wash

Kate Somerville's cult-favorite face wash is both cleansing and moisturizing, so it won't dry out your already weary skin during travels. It's also the perfect TSA-approved size. $19, Ulta Beauty.

Montblanc Cabin Compact Luggage

This easy carry-on suitcase from Montblanc is simple, chic and gets you where you need to go, all in a stylish, shiny colorway. $645, Montblanc.

Elta MD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

There's a reason everyone loves Elta MD, and we highly recommend investing in their sunscreen, especially for those of us with sensitive, oily skin. This particular formula is completely fragrance and oil free, so you can protect your face from UV rays while also avoiding breakouts. $35, Elta MD.

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite new accessories that are perfect for any kind of trip.

We’ve made it to August, and there’s still plenty of summertime left for all the quick getaways or lengthy sunny holidays you want this year. This edition of Jet Set has you covered for all your travel adventures, with special attention to the season. From Tom Ford’s shimmering Soleil Blanc and Calpak’s new travel wallet to art-inspired sunglasses and multi-use leather backpacks, these are the travel items we love and recommend right now.

