Whole Foods Adds Party Supplies to Growing List of Merchandise Via Startup Partnership

Soon, you’ll be able to pick up decorations at Whole Foods while you shop for an event.

The upscale supermarket announced a new partnership with Packed Party, an Austin, Texas-based e-commerce site that specializes in selling party supplies. As Fast Company reported, Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market will debut the brand’s section, which will offer shoppers a variety of event-ready goods.

Packed Party will launch at select Whole Foods locations this month and offer exclusive designs of its colorful, often sparkly products—everything from disposable dinnerware and cupcake making kits to confetti pouches. In addition, all Packed Party items carried at Whole Foods will be made out of recyclable materials.

Packed Party, which currently operates as a wholesaler and consumer online shop, was founded in 2013. Founder Jordan Jones was inspired to offer a one-stop-shop for those looking to send or receive party-ready packages. The startup offers “party for one” packages that come with everything one needs to throw themed festivities.

Having Packed Party’s merchandise instantly fill its aisles could help Whole Foods appeal to customers looking for a convenient way to shop for holidays and special celebrations. For example, this includes moms shopping for last minute Thanksgiving dinner ingredients.

Whole Foods has gone beyond stocking its famous organic groceries since Amazon acquired it in 2017. The retail chain began selling Amazon Echo devices immediately following the acquisition, with further integration with Amazon since, including exclusive discounts and perks for Prime customers. The two brands’ synergy will likely continue to increase as they rally to attract new consumers while retaining their loyal customers.

Packed Party items will be available at Whole Foods across the country starting at the end of August.