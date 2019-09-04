Alex Rodriguez Sold His Hollywood Hills Bachelor Pad at a Loss

A-Rod discounted the property shortly after get got engaged to Jennifer Lopez.

That's less than Rodriguez paid Meryl Streep for the home in 2014.

Alex Rodriguez sold his Hollywood Hills bachelor pad.











Former New York Yankees captain Alex Rodriguez has officially parted with his celeb-pedigreed Hollywood Hills home, but the erstwhile baseball star didn’t exactly score the profit he was hoping for.

Rodriguez originally listed the 3,700-square-foot midcentury abode for sale for $6.5 million in November 2018, and then lowered the price to $5.25 million in March this year, shortly after getting engaged to Jennifer Lopez. The final sales price, however, is $4.4 million, as first spotted by TMZ, which is actually $400,000 less than the $4.8 million he paid Meryl Streep for the house back in 2014.

The residence, known as the Honnold and Rex Architectural Research House, was built in 1954, and received a major renovation and update courtesy of Xorin Balbes, which was subsequently featured in Architectural Digest.

There are floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors and Italian marble floors throughout the home. The double-height living room features a big stone fireplace, while the open kitchen has stainless steel appliances and a grey marble-topped center breakfast island.

The master suite is on the second floor, with more glass walls and a bathroom with a double vanity, soaking tub and separate shower.

The backyard features a zero-edge pool, lounging and entertaining enclaves and a fire pit, plus flat screens set up.

We doubt A-Rod is too upset about losing money in the sale, as he’s reportedly all moved in with Lopez now. The couple has already embarked on quite a few home purchases together—they paid $6.6 million for Jeremy Piven’s Malibu beach home earlier this year, and they bought and then sold a 432 Park Avenue apartment in just a year. They’re currently on the hunt for a larger New York aerie, but perhaps this means they’re also looking for a bigger West Coast abode, too.