Away’s New Flour Shop Collaboration Is a Stylish Rainbow of Suitcases

Ever since Away first launched its polycarbonate suitcases in 2015, the brand has been a jet set favorite. Away’s collection of sturdy yet highly Instagrammable luggage has expanded into new travel accessories, bags and more, and they’ve also released quite a few special limited edition collections.

And now, Away is collaborating with none other than Amirah Kassem’s Instagram-beloved Flour Shop, of exploding rainbow cake fame.

The limited edition collection features eight bright polycarbonate colors (two shades of hot pink, yellow, green, orange purple and two shades of blue). The vivid colors are just what you’d expect from a cake store that offers exploding treats filled with glitter and sprinkles, and are available in all four Away suitcase sizes (carry-on, bigger carry-on, medium, large, ranging in price from $225 to $295), so you can now build an entire Flour Shop-approved rainbow luggage collection if you so desire.

Each piece also comes with a special luggage tag emblazoned with an exclusive Flour Shop design, though sadly, it’s not clear if a rainbow cake is included with every suitcase purchase.

Aside from luggage, the collab also includes a new array of colors for the Insider Packing Cubes (the set of four at $45), a travel invention that we personally will praise until the end of time. There are two options for the packing cubes; there’s either warm (with different zipper colors of red, pink, yellow and orange) as well as cool (light blue, dark blue, green and purple).

The limited edition collab launches in stores and online Tuesday, September 10, and will come to an end as soon as the collection sells out—considering Away’s past partnerships and how quickly those pieces were snapped up, we recommend scooping up your confetti-colored suitcase ASAP, and also maybe adding a few of the Flour Shop x Away cake balls while you’re at it.