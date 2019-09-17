Observer Observer Logo

Away Just Launched Your New Favorite Tote Bags

By
Away just launched its first lifestyle totes. Scroll through to see the new bags.
Courtesy Away
It's Away's first foray into lifestyle.
Courtesy Away
They're available in four colorways.
Courtesy Away
Each bag comes with an interior pouch.
Courtesy Away
The bags have a band that easily attached to Away's suitcases.
Courtesy Away
But you can take it off if you're just walking around during the day.
Courtesy Away
The bags retail for $245 each.
Courtesy Away
You can also get them personalized.
Courtesy Away
The Latitude in Pine.
Courtesy Away
The longitude in Ruby.
Courtesy Away
The Latitude in Buff.
Courtesy Away
The Longitude in Buff.
Courtesy Away
There’s a reason Away has amassed a dedicated following over the past few years. The brand’s luggage is chic, durable and reasonably priced, and the fashionable suitcase sets are also carefully designed for all your travel needs.

Away started out with its classic polycarbonate suitcase, but the line quickly evolved to include carry-alls, weekenders and many an adorable accessory. And now, the brand is expanding further into the lifestyle realm, with the launch of its first-ever tote bags, the Latitude and the Longitude.

SEE ALSO: Jet Set: Transitional Travel Additions for Your Post-Labor Day Trips

The strap on the back easily attaches to Away suitcases. Courtesy Away

The two totes are designed for all kinds of travel and everyday life—a weeklong journey, a day at the office, a quick getaway and everything in between. The bags are sleek, simple and easy to carry around. They’re roomy enough to fit everything you might need to put in your purse on your next trip, a day running around for appointments or just fitting all your work essentials. The major difference in the Latitude and Longitude is that the former is a horizontal style, while the latter is vertical.

There’s a band on the back of the totes that you can attach to your Away suitcase, but you can also unclip the band and stick it inside the tote if you don’t need it. The interior includes a removable key-clip and a detachable zip pouch that has an extra pocket for money and credit cards, or perhaps to keep your passport or driver’s license.

The totes are also perfect for an easy everyday carry-all. Courtesy Away

For now, the bags, which are priced at $245 each, are available in four colorways—there’s black or buff with silver hardware, and pine or ruby with champagne hardware. There’s also the option to personalize the tote with foil-stamped letters, in case you’re looking to make it just a little more unique.

Unlike some of Away’s limited edition collaborations, these two totes are now a permanent part of product line, but that doesn’t mean they won’t sell out—never forget the 3,000-person Away waitlist of 2017!

