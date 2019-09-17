Away Just Launched Your New Favorite Tote Bags

But you can take it off if you're just walking around during the day.

There’s a reason Away has amassed a dedicated following over the past few years. The brand’s luggage is chic, durable and reasonably priced, and the fashionable suitcase sets are also carefully designed for all your travel needs.

Away started out with its classic polycarbonate suitcase, but the line quickly evolved to include carry-alls, weekenders and many an adorable accessory. And now, the brand is expanding further into the lifestyle realm, with the launch of its first-ever tote bags, the Latitude and the Longitude.

The two totes are designed for all kinds of travel and everyday life—a weeklong journey, a day at the office, a quick getaway and everything in between. The bags are sleek, simple and easy to carry around. They’re roomy enough to fit everything you might need to put in your purse on your next trip, a day running around for appointments or just fitting all your work essentials. The major difference in the Latitude and Longitude is that the former is a horizontal style, while the latter is vertical.

There’s a band on the back of the totes that you can attach to your Away suitcase, but you can also unclip the band and stick it inside the tote if you don’t need it. The interior includes a removable key-clip and a detachable zip pouch that has an extra pocket for money and credit cards, or perhaps to keep your passport or driver’s license.

For now, the bags, which are priced at $245 each, are available in four colorways—there’s black or buff with silver hardware, and pine or ruby with champagne hardware. There’s also the option to personalize the tote with foil-stamped letters, in case you’re looking to make it just a little more unique.

Unlike some of Away’s limited edition collaborations, these two totes are now a permanent part of product line, but that doesn’t mean they won’t sell out—never forget the 3,000-person Away waitlist of 2017!