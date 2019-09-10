Cannabis Industry Makes a Splash on New York Fashion Week’s Runway

The cannabis industry is leaving its mark on the runway this season.

This New York Fashion Week saw designer Korto Momolu, of Project Runway fame, show her collection in partnership with Women Grow, the cannabis industry’s biggest network of women producers.

The runway show, titled Korto Momolu for Women Grow, took place at Manhattan’s Pier 59 Studios on Saturday night. The collection, consisting of 26 looks created from hemp fabric and other sustainably-manufactured textiles, was worn by models who vaped while strutting down the runway.

“While the intersection of fashion and cannabis industries may not seem obvious at first, the collaboration was created to amplify the message of Women Grow—empowerment, inspiration and education,” said Women Grow’s CEO Chanda Macias, according to a released statement.

She went on to describe the collection as a way to normalize cannabis and hemp consumption via fashion. “Through Korto’s innovative and elegant collection, our goal is to break through the stigma of cannabis culture and bring to light the health benefits of the plant, and the value of women leaders in the industry,” she said.

Momolu echoed the sentiment, saying “we’re looking to normalize cannabis,” while noting Women Grow’s prominent role within the booming cannabis industry.

The fashion industry’s embrace of marijuana culture is nothing new. Earlier this year saw Paris Couture Week presenting garments with a nod to recreational cannabis use, as seen at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring/Summer 2019 show. Even traditional retailers like Barneys have begun catering to their marijuana-using customers. In March, the department store unveiled a cannabis-themed section at its Beverly Hills location, called “The High End,” featuring luxury accessories like Gucci ashtrays for sale.

The trend is no surprise, given the cannabis industry experiencing long-awaited commercial popularity thanks to harder pushes for legalization. So much so, even the government has taken a liking toward legalizing cannabis farming to fend off the economic effects of the ongoing trade war.