Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Moved to a $4.5 Million Westchester Mansion

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are making a few changes to their real estate portfolio. The couple is switching things up in Westchester, as they’ve purchased a sprawling new mansion in Irvington.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas paid $4.5 million for the gated 12-acre property, as first spotted by the Hudson Independent. The imposing 22-room Georgian manor home was built in 1929, and is known as Long Meadow.

The 11,653-square-foot three-story abode is actually a (slight) downsize for Zeta-Jones and Douglas, who recently sold their even larger, 26-room Bedford home for nearly $20.5 million in an under-the-radar deal.

But back to the couple’s new purchase in Irvington, located just a bit over 30 minutes from their former Bedford residence.

The massive living room features a French limestone fireplace and numerous seating areas. There’s a two-story wood-paneled library with a fireplace, and a formal dining room with red lacquer walls, a chandelier and a fireplace. And yes, there are even more fireplaces elsewhere in the home.

The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and a big center island with breakfast bar seating.

The master suite contains a private drawing room, dressing room and, of course, a fireplace. Oh, and there’s another fireplace in the marble-bedecked bathroom, facing the built-in bathtub.

The garden level is comprised of an indoor pool, gym and a summer kitchen. There are multiple outdoor entertaining, dining and lounging spots, including a huge stone terrace off the main level.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones maintain a rather large collection of homes around the world, including a Manhattan apartment, but they’re actually trying to lessen their assemblage of residences—the couple listed their longtime Barbados vacation home for $10.6 million earlier this year, and they’re also trying to sell their glitzy Majorca retreat.