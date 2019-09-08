Observer Observer Logo

You Can Finally Buy Diptyque’s Exclusive City Candles Online—But Only For Five Days

By
Diptyque's exclusive city candles are finally available to buy no matter where you are, but for just five days. Scroll through to see the chic scents.
Courtesy Diptyque
The Paris candle is chypre and lavender, in a blue and grey vessel with pink accents.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
The London candle takes you across the pond to a British flower market, with heliotrope, lilac, juniper, hyacinth and a little spice.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
The green and yellow Berlin candle is a fragrant mixture of linden trees with a touch of honey.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
Advertisement
The New York candle is a mixture of cedar wood, vetiver and patchouli.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
The Miami candle might make you a little hungry—it's a blend of magnolia with citrus, inspired by key lime pie.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
The Beverly Hills candle brings you to the glitzy Los Angeles enclave with a bouquet of palm trees, gardens, white flowers, mint and lemon.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
Advertisement
The metallic Hong Kong candle's aroma is centered around the city's famed Bauhinia Blakeana trees (they look like big pink orchids), with hints of floral vanilla.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
The Shanghai candle is perfumed osmanthus flowers and green tea, alluding to the city's tea ceremonies.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
The Tokyo candle offers an aroma of Japanese cypress trees and incense.
Courtesy Diptyque Paris
Slideshow | List
- / 10

Over the years, Diptyque has amassed a dedicated following of fragrance devotees who can’t get enough of the brand’s famous candles. Even Meghan Markle is such a fan that she and Prince Harry chose a special selection from the French perfumer to scent their wedding space.

Every shopper has a favorite aroma, and particularly enthusiastic fans can always upgrade their scent of choice by selecting a larger (and more expensive) version, nabbing one of the limited edition items or venturing into Diptyque’s ever-growing assemblage of non-candle merchandise, like its renowned perfumes or chic diffusers.

SEE ALSO: Away’s New Flour Shop Collaboration Is a Stylish Rainbow of Suitcases

You finally have a chance to scoop up all the City Candles. Courtesy Diptyque Paris

But there’s one collection from the Parisian fragrance house that’s a bit trickier to get your hands on, at least if you’re not constantly traveling the globe. We’re talking about the City Candles collection, which is currently composed of nine votives inspired by spots around the world (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London, Beverly Hills, Berlin, Miami, Tokyo and Shanghai). 

Unlike the majority of Diptyque’s other products, these candles ($72 each) are exclusively sold in boutiques located in their namesake cities, which means it’s a bit difficult to nab a specific aroma if you don’t live there or travel too often. But for a (very) limited time, Diptyque is offering is offering every single one of these candles for sale online, as well as in a number of its stores around the world. From September 12 to September 16, all the luxe scents are up for grabs, so if you’ve been searching for that one city aroma for the last year, make sure you stock up. Start planning your purchases now, because the offer is only for five days—or until they sell out.

Filed Under: Lifestyle, Fashion, Home Design, slideshow, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Perfume, Candles, diptyque, diptyque Paris

We noticed you're using an ad blocker.

We get it: you like to have control of your own internet experience.
But advertising revenue helps support our journalism.

To read our full stories, please turn off your ad blocker.
 We'd really appreciate it.

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

How Do I Whitelist Observer?

Below are steps you can take in order to whitelist Observer.com on your browser:

For Adblock:

Click the AdBlock button on your browser and select Don't run on pages on this domain.

For Adblock Plus on Google Chrome:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Enabled on this site.

For Adblock Plus on Firefox:

Click the AdBlock Plus button on your browser and select Disable on Observer.com.

Then Reload the Page