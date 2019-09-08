You Can Finally Buy Diptyque’s Exclusive City Candles Online—But Only For Five Days

Diptyque's exclusive city candles are finally available to buy no matter where you are, but for just five days. Scroll through to see the chic scents.











Over the years, Diptyque has amassed a dedicated following of fragrance devotees who can’t get enough of the brand’s famous candles. Even Meghan Markle is such a fan that she and Prince Harry chose a special selection from the French perfumer to scent their wedding space.

Every shopper has a favorite aroma, and particularly enthusiastic fans can always upgrade their scent of choice by selecting a larger (and more expensive) version, nabbing one of the limited edition items or venturing into Diptyque’s ever-growing assemblage of non-candle merchandise, like its renowned perfumes or chic diffusers.

But there’s one collection from the Parisian fragrance house that’s a bit trickier to get your hands on, at least if you’re not constantly traveling the globe. We’re talking about the City Candles collection, which is currently composed of nine votives inspired by spots around the world (New York, Paris, Hong Kong, London, Beverly Hills, Berlin, Miami, Tokyo and Shanghai).

Unlike the majority of Diptyque’s other products, these candles ($72 each) are exclusively sold in boutiques located in their namesake cities, which means it’s a bit difficult to nab a specific aroma if you don’t live there or travel too often. But for a (very) limited time, Diptyque is offering is offering every single one of these candles for sale online, as well as in a number of its stores around the world. From September 12 to September 16, all the luxe scents are up for grabs, so if you’ve been searching for that one city aroma for the last year, make sure you stock up. Start planning your purchases now, because the offer is only for five days—or until they sell out.