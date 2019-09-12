‘Coolest Car’ Elon Musk Has Ever Seen Won’t Be Revealed Until November

Question: What is the ‘coolest car’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk has ever laid eyes on?

Answer: Well, the ‘coolest car’ Musk has ever seen just happens to be one of his own vehicles. It’s the Tesla pickup truck.

Musk is one of the greatest futuristic car design visionaries since John DeLorean (but without all the cocaine). The team at Tesla HAS created a vehicle that would make any sci-fi fan think they’ve been plopped right into the middle of the set of Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report.

The original concept images were released in 2017, which trumpeted an electric pickup truck with a unique two-in-one design, but also—get this—a “pickup truck that can carry a pickup truck.” (In case the need for that would occur in your daily life.)

In the words of Musk: “It’s gonna be like a really futuristic-like cyberpunk, Blade Runner pickup truck. It’s gonna be awesome, it’s gonna be amazing. This will be heart-stopping. It stops my heart. It’s like, oh, it’s great.”

Musk first announced his cunning plan to produce an electric pickup truck back in 2013. The vehicle was expected to be unveiled this summer (or October at the latest), but it’s still currently stuck in the science fiction zone; now, the launch has been pushed back until November.

Sure it might be “awesome,” but it sounds like a cyberpunk vehicle that could stop a human heart might be pretty costly. Wrong. Business Insider reported that the truck will sell below $50,000 and will feature “a lot of titanium,” dual-motor all-wheel drive, and an adjustable suspension (good for when a pickup is carrying another pickup truck).

Musk, though, has stiff electric pickup competition from Ford, which has teased an electric version of its F-150 pickup truck. Yes, sure, both vehicles are electric. Still, Ford’s version (scheduled to hit dealerships in 2021) is not a pickup that can carry a pickup truck. But they do claim it’s a pickup strong enough to tow a train over 1,000 feet (for whenever that situation might arise in your daily life).

The major difference is Ford’s electric pickup truck looks simply like a pickup truck. Musk’s version looks like it’s… straight out of Blade Runner!

Musk already has Tesla’s electric semi-truck (announced in 2017), which was slated to begin production in November, but the market launch date was recently pushed back to next year.

As you can see from the differences between the Ford and the Telsa truck, Musk is truly gaming the auto industry with designs that are considered far ahead of their time, that are deserving to be nestled alongside other former futuristic-looking greats as the Tucker, the Aston Martin Lagonda, the Citroen DS21, the Lamborghini Miura, the Porsche 959 and the aforementioned DeLorean.

These cars are truly innovative pieces of design technology, but still… not a single one of them is a pickup that can carry a pickup truck!