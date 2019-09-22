Everything You Need to Know About the 2019 Emmy Awards

No host? No problem. The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences watched the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences put on a successful Oscars telecast earlier this year without a host—a telecast that actually rebounded in the ratings—and are hoping lightning can strike twice. After years of viewership declines, it’s worth a shot.

Bolstering the broadcast is the return of Game of Thrones, which wasn’t present at last year’s awards ceremony. Though the final season proved divisive among fans and critics, the hit HBO series earned a record 32 nominations across the board. Fair or not, the cultural phenomenon fantasy series is the frontrunner to claim top honors tonight. Although the Best Drama category may end predictably, many of the night’s other prestigious races are caught in a dead heat. Any television fan should be excited to tune into the industry’s big night.

Here’s everything else you need know about the 2019 Emmy Awards including the major contenders and how to watch the show online.

How To Watch The Emmy Awards Online

Fox will be hosting the Emmys broadcast this year beginning at 8 p.m. ET with the buzzy red carpet show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET. Entertainment Tonight will be broadcasting the pre-game festivities on ET Live. Fox will live stream the big show via its Fox Now app which is available on iOS and Android, and on Fox’s Emmy page. You can also tune in via Fox Live, which offers a one-hour “Preview Pass” to first-time users. You will need log-in and password information from cable or satellite providers once that expires.

Emmy Award Nominations by Network

HBO (137)

Netflix (117)

NBC (58)

Amazon Prime Video (47)

CBS (43)

FX Networks (32)

ABC (26)

Hulu (20)

Fox (18)

Showtime (18)

CNN (17)

VH1 (14)

National Geographic (13)

AMC (11)

Emmy Nominations by Program

Game of Thrones (32)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (20)

Chernobyl (19)

Saturday Night Live (18)

Barry (17)

Fosse/Verdon (17)

When They See Us (16)

Russian Doll (13)

Escape at Dannemora (12)

Fleabag (11)

The Handmaid’s Tale (11)

Our Planet (10)

Better Call Saul (9)

Killing Eve (9)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (9)

Ozark (9)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (9)

This Is Us (9)

True Detective (9)

Veep (9)

Emmy Award Nominations by Category

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Killing Eve (AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Russian Doll (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

The Good Place (NBC)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Michael Kelly, House of Cards (Netflix)

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (AMC)

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (AMC)

Mandy Moore, This Is Us (NBC)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (AMC)

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones (HBO)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry (HBO)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Stephen Root, Barry (HBO)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll (Netflix)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sarah Goldberg, Barry (HBO)

Sian Clifford, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Olivia Colman, Fleabag (Amazon Prime)

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)