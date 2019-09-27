Google Celebrates Its 21st Birthday With a Nostalgic and Subtle Doodle

Google is officially 21!

Every September 27, Google decorates its search homepage with a special “Google Doodle” to celebrate its birthday. (Although Google was actually incorporated on September 4, 1998, the company has chosen September 27 as the day to celebrate for the past two decades.)

Unlike some of Google’s past birthday doodles boasting eye-popping designs or fun animation effects, this year’s birthday doodle features a modest vintage photo of a 1990s computer with Google’s 1998 logo on the screen and an old-school camera date stamp reading “’98 9 27” in the lower right corner.

When you click on the image, it takes you to another Google page showing all the search results for “google,” while the website header changes into a “Goo21e” logo written in the search engine’s current font.

Sergey Brin and Larry Page founded the company in 1998 and named it “Google” with an ambitious goal to build it into a “very large-scale search engine,” the pair wrote at the time. The name Google, was actually a typo of googol, a large number equivalent to 10 raised to the power of 100, written as 1 followed by 100 zeros.

“Today, Google operates all over the world in over 100 languages, answering trillions of search queries each year. The scale is large, to say the least,” the search giant said in a birthday note to itself on Friday.

Here are some of Google’s most memorable birthday doodles in recent years.