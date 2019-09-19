Jet Set: Travel Staples For Your September Getaway

Anyone constantly traveling knows jet lag is the absolute worst, and this natural supplement will help with all those symptoms. There are "Jet" and "Set" capsules, which you take at specific times in order to combat jet lag—they also help you relax and boost immunity. $12.95, Jet Set Natural.

Skincare is über important during travel, and this night cream will help replenish and revive your skin on the go. $62, Dr. Jackson.

The luggage brand just launched their newly redesigned Torq collection, with suitcases that are ideal for those who are a bit tougher on their travel items, or who happen to be embarking on a serious outdoor adventure where your luggage needs to be a tad more durable—but still cute. $499, Briggs & Riley.

Instead of lugging around a million chargers for your phone, headphones and every other electronic, consider investing in Courant's latest wireless charging creation—it's compatible with most devices, and the Italian leather is way chicer than cords flying everywhere. $150, Courant.

The swimsuit brand expanded its reach into suncare, and the new travel set is perfect your next getaway—TSA-ready sunscreen and face SPF, plus a very packable plastic pouch. $38, Solid & Striped.

The cult-favorite brand's three-piece mini set is perfect for all your travel hair needs—it includes the dry texturizing spray, gold lust dry shampoo and superfine hairspray, as part of an exclusive Blue Mercury offering. $24, Blue Mercury.

Instead of toting around a bottle of your favorite fragrance, consider just putting on Diptyque's latest perfumed bracelet—there's way less chance of any spillage while en route. $90, Diptyque Paris.

This under-eye balm will help brighten up your skin even after plane travel does its worst. There's also a very cute rose gold-colored spatula to apply the balm with, which makes it even better. $95, BeautyBio.

This tech beauty brand's leather travel size cosmetic case has a temperature control feature to make sure you cosmetics don't melt, even when buried in your luggage. $225, Livana.

There are just a few days left before summer *officially* comes to an end, so instead of panicking over the final moments of our personal favorite season, let’s start thinking about our next getaway. From Briggs & Riley’s updated Torq suitcase and Solid & Striped’s TSA-approved skincare line to a sleek rose gold charger and all-natural jet lag remedy, these are the travel pieces we love and recommend right now.